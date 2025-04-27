Anti-Israel demonstrators throw red powder on Tower Bridge in marathon protest

Two anti-Israel demonstrators jumped over the barriers at Tower Bridge and threw red powder over the course during the London Marathon.

The incident took place as the elite men’s runners passed through the iconic landmark during the prestigious race, before City of London Police pounced on the activists who wore t-shirts demanding a UK arms embargo.

Sky News reported that the group Youth Demand were behind the actions.

The race continued without interruption.

In the same race, 59 runners are competing in honour of the Israeli hostages still held in Gaza, with images of the hostages and the yellow ribbon sign on their clothing.