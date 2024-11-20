‘Free Palestine’ gatecrasher burns Israel flag at Jewish student party

The educational charity StandWithUs UK has condemned the burning of an Israeli flag at a Jewish student event in London.

According to several witnesses, people who were not guests shouted “Free Palestine” when they noticed the Israeli decorations at the venue. The individuals were given a warning by the venue management that they would be removed if they repeated the chant.

Reportedly, one of these people then approached the DJ stand at the event on Tuesday night and began burning the Israeli flags with a lighter. The individual was stopped, removed from the area and spoken to by police, who are continuing to investigate the incident.

A spokesperson for StandWithUs UK said were “appalled by the actions of the individual who felt that they could burn the emblems of the only Jewish State in the world during a party for Jewish students. We appreciate the support of the police and the CST and are cooperating with the investigation into this incident.”

StandWithUs UK executive director Isaac Zarfati said: ‘We commend those students who organised and attended the event. Despite the hateful actions, the event was a resounding success and highlights the strong desire from Jewish and Zionist students to express their support for Israel. StandWithUs UK will continue to support Zionist students on campus and will not be intimidated by the actions of a few to deter support for Israel.’

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson told Jewish News: “At 00:00hrs on Wednesday, 20 November officers were called to a venue in Curtain Road, Hackney. An off duty officer had detained a woman on suspicion of racially/religiously aggravated criminal damage. The incident followed an altercation between members of a Jewish student group who were holding an event at the venue and another group of customers. During the altercation, a woman was seen to use a lighter to burn one of a number of Israeli flags that had been put up as decoration. The details of all involved were taken by the officers at the scene, who initially determined that no further action should be taken. The circumstances have since been reviewed and a decision taken that the investigation will remain open so that the matter can be fully investigated.”

A CST spokesperson said: “We are aware of the incident and are supporting the organisers of the event.”