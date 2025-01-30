Probate Lawyer

We are seeking a solicitor or legal executive to join the JNF UK Legacy Department.

Our team offers a unique combination of wills advice and executorship services together with a high level of pastoral care to hundreds of clients throughout the UK.

To apply please submit your cv and cover letter to: jobs@kkl.org.uk

Application deadline 28th February 2025

