WIN tickets to see The Producers

The first major London revival of Mel Brooks’ hilarious musical The Producers transfers to the Garrick Theatre this autumn following a smash-hit sold-out run at the Menier Chocolate Factory.

Based on the classic film, The Producers is about down-on-his-luck Broadway producer Max Bialystock, who schemes with timid accountant Leo Bloom to create the biggest flop in theatre history – only to have it backfire spectacularly. Patrick Marber directs a critically acclaimed cast, including Andy Nyman and Marc Antolin. It opens on 30 August. To book, visit theproducersmusical.com

TERMS & CONDITIONS: Three readers will each win a pair of Band A tickets to see The Producers at The Garrick Theatre, valid for any weekday performance until 17 October 2025, subject to availability. Travel and accommodation not included. Only only entry per household. No cash alternative available. Competition closes 15 July 2025.