Rabbi Charley Baginsky and Rabbi Josh Levy, co-leads of The Movement for Progressive Judaism, joined King Charles and fellow religious leaders at the inauguration of the 12th General Synod of the Church of England.

The occasion marked the first General Synod inauguration of the King’s reign and the first under the leadership of the Archbishop of Canterbury, Dame Sarah Mullally, the first woman to hold the office.

The event began with a service at Westminster Abbey, followed by a formal ceremony at Church House, Westminster, where addressing the newly elected Synod, the King said: “Our own faith provides a wellspring for social cohesion where the many other faiths and beliefs which make up the rich tapestry of our nation might flourish.”

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The General Synod is the Church of England’s national governing and legislative assembly, bringing together bishops, clergy and lay representatives to shape the Church’s direction over the next five years.

Rabbi Charley and Rabbi Josh were the only Jewish religious leaders in attendance and both serve as presidents of the Council of Christians and Jews (CCJ), working alongside leaders from across Britain’s religious traditions to strengthen understanding and cooperation.

Speaking following the inauguration, they said: “The Church of England occupies a unique position in British life, with a reach and influence that extends far beyond its congregations. The decisions it takes, and the way it exercises that influence, have consequences for the wider society of which we are all part.”

Describing their relationship with the Church as “longstanding and deeply valued, built on years of friendship, cooperation and honest conversation”, the co-leaders admitted: “We will not always agree, and there are issues on which we hold strongly differing views, but the strength of that relationship allows us to engage openly and constructively.”

They added they believe “deeply in the importance of building personal relationships between faith leaders and communities. Those relationships take time, trust and a willingness to show up for one another. They cannot be built from a distance. Being present at occasions like today, alongside our Muslim friends and partners and colleagues from across Britain’s faith communities, is part of how we develop the understanding and trust that allow us to work together, particularly when difficult conversations arise.

“At a time when religious communities face increasing scrutiny, these friendships give us confidence in the contribution faith can make to British society. We congratulate Archbishop Sarah Mullally and the new General Synod on their inauguration and look forward to continuing our work together.”