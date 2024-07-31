Progressive Judaism rabbis meet with Labour for talks over government’s Israel stance

Progressive Judaism leaders Rabbi Charley Baginsky and Rabbi Josh Levy have met with both Labour’s Minister for the Middle East and Solicitor General for talks including on the government’s approach to Israel and Palestine.

The meeting this week with minister Hamish Falconer MP also enabled the two rabbis to outline the importance of Labour listening to the full diversity of views that exist within the UK Jewish community.

The pair later met with Finchley and Golders Green MP and Solicitor General Sarah Sackman, a regular shul attendee, where they had an opportunity to further discuss issues impacting on the now merged Liberal Judaism and the Movement for Reform Judaism memberships.

In a statement the two Jewish leaders said the meetings had involved “deep conversations about the complex decisions that the Government is facing.”

They added:”We agreed that it is possible to be a firm friend and supporter of Israel and to call for the immediate return of the hostages, while also upholding international law, striving for peace and challenging extremism on all sides.

“While we may disagree with aspects of the UK Government’s policies, we were reassured by the commitment we heard to Israel and the UK Jewish community.

“We were pleased to hear that the values and ideals we uphold – and which are under threat around the world, including in Israel – are central to their approach.”

The meeting took place in a week where some in the community have expressed fears about Labour’s apparent shift in stance over Israel’s continued war in Gaza, and a toughter line in dealings with Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.

After the restoration of UNRWA funding, and the dropping of the last government’s proposal to submit concerns about the ICC’s application for arrest warrants against the Israel PM and defence minister, there were fears Labour would also announce a suspension of some arms licenses to Israel.

But this move been delayed to allow a proper legal investigation into claims weapons have been used in Gaza in a manner that breaches International law.

“As leaders of Progressive Judaism – the second largest denomination in the UK – we stressed the importance of the Government hearing the full diversity of views that exist within the UK Jewish community,” the two rabbis also said in statement following their meetings.

“We shared the fundamental Jewish ideals that underpin our approach as Progressive Jews – the values of justice, peace, the rule of law and the sanctity of human life.

“We explained that central to our Zionism is a commitment to self-determination for both Jews and Palestinians and respect for the human rights and dignity of all peoples.”

After being elected MP for Finchley and Golders Green, Sackman was quickly promoted to a ministerial role, where she will work alongside Attorney General Richard Hermer KC, as Solicitor General.

She had met with the Community Security Trust’s Mark Gardner and Dave Rich earlier this week.

Falconer, elected MP for Lincoln at the election, has past epxerience working in the foreign office, and is the son of Lord Charlie Falconer, who served as a minister in the Tony Blair government.