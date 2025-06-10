Project ImpACT celebrates National Volunteers’ Week
Since 2018, youth charity has encouraged 6,000 dedicated young people to collectively dedicate 52,000 hours to community volunteering
Youth volunteering charity Project ImpACT celebrated the commitment of hundreds of teenage volunteers during National Volunteers’ Week (2-8th June).
Teens from across 35 communities have collectively contributed more than 52,000 hours since the organisation’s launch in 2018, supporting some of the most vulnerable communities across London.
Programmes include a Bar/Bat initiative where teens support a variety of local charities, intergenerational and interfaith volunteering and a new international volunteering project in Rwanda.
The multi-award-winning ImpACT Youth Kitchen brings teens together weekly to prepare nutritious meals for people reliant on food banks and homeless shelters, from all faiths and backgrounds.
Using surplus food provided by The Felix Project, young volunteers have prepared and delivered more than 32,000 meals, addressing the pressing issue of food poverty in London, where approximately 25% of residents live below the poverty line.
Lisa Zeital, head of partnerships at Project ImpACT, said: “We’re immensely proud of our teenage volunteers and the significant impact they’re making weekly at the ImpACT Youth Kitchen and our other social action projects. Their commitment to supporting society’s most vulnerable is truly commendable. We are delighted to recognise their achievements during National Volunteers’ Week.”
Noah, a 15-year-old volunteer, shared, “I chose to volunteer at the ImpACT Youth Kitchen for my Duke of Edinburgh Award. I didn’t expect to enjoy it so much. It’s become an important part of my week.”
Alex, a student from Highgate School, added: “Participating in Project ImpACT is truly amazing. Every week that I come to volunteer, I see the difference we make helping people, which is really inspiring and humbling. Volunteering makes me feel like what I do has meaning.”
Chayli Fehler, Project ImpACT founder said, “We are proud of these young British Jewish teen volunteers who step up every week to make meaningful positive change in society. On National Volunteers’ Week we celebrate their contributions and look towards the future. We plan to introduce more volunteering sessions next term to be able to engage a growing number of young people to make their impact.”
- Project ImpACT has also just launched ImpACT International, with limited spaces available for this summer’s trip to Rwanda, where participants will run an educational summer camp for marginalised children facing extreme poverty. Click here for more information.
