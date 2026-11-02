Prominent Golders Green rabbi goes on trial over sexual assault charges

A prominent strictly-Orthodox rabbi accused of sexually assaulting a woman who sought his religious guidance has gone on trial at Harrow Crown Court following repeated delays.

Rabbi Chaim Halpern, 67, of Golders Green, north London, denies two charges of sexual assault involving the alleged inappropriate touching of a woman in 2022.

The rabbi, who has long been associated with the Divrei Chaim synagogue in Golders Green, is appearing in court under his birth name, Aaron Halpern.

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The prosecution is expected to begin presenting its evidence this week, starting with a video-recorded police interview of the complainant.

Prosecutors hope to finish their case by Wednesday, with the trial expected to conclude around the middle of next week.

Halpern was arrested in March 2023 after police began investigating allegations made by an unnamed woman in an interview broadcast on Israeli television in 2022.

He was charged with two counts of sexual assault in March 2024 and pleaded not guilty the following May.

The trial has faced repeated delays. It was initially postponed in 2024 after the complainant became ill, before further disclosure issues led to another postponement in November 2025.

Halpern remains on bail under conditions that include a ban on contacting the complainant.

The trial continues.