Prostate cancer support needs soar 120 percent in four years, new data reveals

Support for men with prostate cancer has surged by 120 percent over the past four years, new data shows, amid a sharp rise in UK diagnoses and growing awareness of inherited genetic risks in the Jewish community.

Between March 2020 and February 2025, Chai Cancer Care recorded an increase in prostate cancer support sessions from 427 to 938. The figures highlight a steady year-on-year rise and growing demand for practical and emotional support in response to England’s most commonly diagnosed cancer.

One in eight men will develop prostate cancer in their lifetime. Public figures such as Giles Coren and Stephen Fry have spoken out about the disease, fuelling calls for a national screening programme and improvements in early detection.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Victoria Portnoi, Chief Executive of Chai Cancer Care, said: “The rising demand for prostate cancer support highlights the urgent need for all-encompassing care. Prostate cancer affects not just individuals but entire families, and at Chai, we provide a range of services to support them through every stage.”

She added: “With growing national calls for a screening programme and improvements in diagnostics offering fewer false positives, awareness is increasing – and so too is the need for tailored, compassionate support. These figures reflect the trust our community places in us and our unwavering commitment to ensuring that no one faces cancer alone.”

Campaigners also point to rising awareness of the BRCA1 and BRCA2 gene mutations – far more prevalent among Ashkenazi Jews – which significantly increase prostate cancer risk and have prompted more men to seek testing and support.

Graham*, in his 50s, tested positive for the faulty gene after his father was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2021. Married with three children in their 20s, he joined Chai’s BRCA support group.

“My dad’s prostate cancer diagnosis prompted the oncologist to suggest it was time I got tested – and I did, without hesitation,” he said. “The letter confirming I was BRCA1-positive arrived six weeks later, on my birthday. It was devastating news, but 98 percent of my worry is about my children.”

He added: “I joined the support group to talk through my anxieties and hear others’ perspectives. Family dynamics change when you’re BRCA-positive… I put myself in my son’s shoes – at what point would he tell a girlfriend if he was BRCA-positive. Do you tell friends? In the group, we shared information and encouraged each other.”

Chai now provides nearly 21,000 appointments each year, with around 40 percent of clients under the age of 50. Prostate cancer support is among its fastest-growing service areas, and the charity says demand will likely continue to climb.