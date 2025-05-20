Prostate cancer support needs soar 120 percent in four years, new data reveals
Spike in demand linked to national rise in diagnoses and BRCA gene risk in Jewish men
Support for men with prostate cancer has surged by 120 percent over the past four years, new data shows, amid a sharp rise in UK diagnoses and growing awareness of inherited genetic risks in the Jewish community.
Between March 2020 and February 2025, Chai Cancer Care recorded an increase in prostate cancer support sessions from 427 to 938. The figures highlight a steady year-on-year rise and growing demand for practical and emotional support in response to England’s most commonly diagnosed cancer.
One in eight men will develop prostate cancer in their lifetime. Public figures such as Giles Coren and Stephen Fry have spoken out about the disease, fuelling calls for a national screening programme and improvements in early detection.
Victoria Portnoi, Chief Executive of Chai Cancer Care, said: “The rising demand for prostate cancer support highlights the urgent need for all-encompassing care. Prostate cancer affects not just individuals but entire families, and at Chai, we provide a range of services to support them through every stage.”
She added: “With growing national calls for a screening programme and improvements in diagnostics offering fewer false positives, awareness is increasing – and so too is the need for tailored, compassionate support. These figures reflect the trust our community places in us and our unwavering commitment to ensuring that no one faces cancer alone.”
Campaigners also point to rising awareness of the BRCA1 and BRCA2 gene mutations – far more prevalent among Ashkenazi Jews – which significantly increase prostate cancer risk and have prompted more men to seek testing and support.
Graham*, in his 50s, tested positive for the faulty gene after his father was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2021. Married with three children in their 20s, he joined Chai’s BRCA support group.
“My dad’s prostate cancer diagnosis prompted the oncologist to suggest it was time I got tested – and I did, without hesitation,” he said. “The letter confirming I was BRCA1-positive arrived six weeks later, on my birthday. It was devastating news, but 98 percent of my worry is about my children.”
He added: “I joined the support group to talk through my anxieties and hear others’ perspectives. Family dynamics change when you’re BRCA-positive… I put myself in my son’s shoes – at what point would he tell a girlfriend if he was BRCA-positive. Do you tell friends? In the group, we shared information and encouraged each other.”
Chai now provides nearly 21,000 appointments each year, with around 40 percent of clients under the age of 50. Prostate cancer support is among its fastest-growing service areas, and the charity says demand will likely continue to climb.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.