Proudly Jewish Conservative leader deselected as election candidate
Russell Bernstein has led the Tory group in the Greater Manchester town for the past three years
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
The Jewish leader of Bury Conservatives has been been de-selected as a candidate for local elections in the region.
Councillor Russell Bernstein, who has led the Tory group in the Greater Manchester town for the past three years, was told a five-person selection panel from the borough’s Conservative Association had turned down his application to stand as a candidate.
Responding to the shock decision Bernstein said he was “very disappointed” and has pledged to lodge an appeal.
He added: “To put this decision in context this is the first time in living memory that a sitting Conservative councillor in Bury has not been given the opportunity to seek the nomination of the ward they represent.”
Bernstein, brother of the late Sir Howard Bernstein, the former chief executive of Manchester City Council, who died last year, added:”As a proud Jewish councillor and the leader of the Bury Conservative councillor group it is my intention to stay around Bury Conservatives for as long as I can in the belief that the unheard voices within the membership of Bury Conservatives share the same values and beliefs as the councillors whom many in Bury have democratically voted for.
“I look forward to seeing where this latest battle takes me.”
Bernstein, who represents the Pilkington Park ward, is understood to be the only sitting Conservative councillor in Bury not approved by the panel.
An email from Bury Conservatives informing Coun Bernstein of the decision was seen by the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
David Nuttall the chair of the association, who was the MP for Bury North from 2010 until 2017, wrote: “I regret to inform you that your application to join the approved list of candidates for the 2026 local government elections in Bury has been unsuccessful.
“I appreciate this will be extremely disappointing.
“I wish to thank you for all the work you have done whilst a councillor and I know you will continue to provide the residents of Pilkington Park ward with the representation they need for the remainder of your term.”
There are no council elections in 2025 in Bury but the selection panel was choosing its slate of candidates for the 2026 elections.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.