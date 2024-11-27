‘Providing professional care to ease the pain of the injured gives additional meaning to daily life’

“How do you do it?” That’s a common question asked of medics. Daunted by their dedication as they administer sedulous care, it is humbling to see them at work, always shielding patients from their own difficulties. From their own pain.

For Talia Slotki, Nursing Coordinator in the Pain Clinic at Shaare Zedek Medical Centre, understanding injury, trauma and suffering has been an integral part of her job for many years. But on October 7 she lost her two sons and now pain is embedded in her life.

Noam, 31 and Yishai, 24, left home on Black Saturday to defend besieged communities near the southern border. Both fought valiantly before falling in battle. For a harrowing week, Talia, and her husband, Shmuel, a revered communal rabbi together with their other five grown children did not know their fate. Then the devastating confirmation came that both men had been killed.

That Talia could stop sobbing long enough to stand is a feat that would defy most mothers. But Talia did more than stand; she walked through the doors of Shaare Zedek and got on with her job.

Earlier this year, Talia was awarded an Honourable Distinction for Bravery and Heroism by Yitzchak Herzog, President of Israel, in recognition of her unwavering dedication in the face of unimaginable personal tragedy.

Choosing to return to work despite her profound grief exemplifies the extraordinary balance of personal and professional commitment in Talia’s story. The literal Hebrew translation of Shaare Zedek is ‘Gates of Justice’ and though Talia was served no justice, the hospital was where she was determined to be.

“Every time I walk through these doors, I remind myself why I’m here,” she says. “Two days after the shiva ended, our entire family returned to work. My daughter, who is also a nurse, went back to Soroka hospital, my husband and three sons to reserve duty, and our youngest son went back to his pre-military programme. In the beginning it was difficult to work properly, but the hospital is very important to me in normal times, and even more so during this time of war. Providing professional care to ease the pain of the injured gives additional meaning to daily life. Our sons Noam and Yishai did not stand idly by when their brothers needed them. This is the legacy they left behind, and we will do our best to honour it in our own way.”

In times of war, heroes emerge in many forms. At Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem, the doctors, nurses, and support staff have proven to be just that – heroes who continue to show up every day, tirelessly putting their patients first despite immense personal sacrifice and uncertainty.

Since the onset of the war, the hospital’s staff has embodied resilience and dedication, often operating under extraordinary pressures. Their commitment comes despite personal hardships that could easily overwhelm others. Among the staff are parents with sons and daughters serving on the frontlines, facing the anguish of knowing their children are in harm’s way. As a nurse whose son serves in combat reflected: “Every time my phone rings, my heart skips a beat. But when I’m here, my focus is on my patients. It’s how I cope.”

So they remain steadfast, choosing to channel their grief and worry into caring for the lives entrusted to them.

Shaare Zedek has long been a cornerstone of Jerusalem’s healthcare system, serving the city’s diverse population. The hospital’s ethos of compassion and unwavering professionalism is deeply ingrained, but during the war, this ethos has been tested like never before.

Despite air raid sirens, the strain of a constant influx of wounded soldiers and civilians, and the emotional toll of the broader conflict, the staff arrives each day, driven by a singular purpose: to heal. Physicians who have spent sleepless nights worrying about their own children don scrubs and nurses who live in communities affected by rocket fire soothe patients with calm, steady hands.

For the hospital’s employees, their sense of duty transcends personal pain. “This is where I can make a difference,” one doctor explained. “If I break down, who will be here for the people who need us?”

So the hospital staff perform a near-superhuman balancing act, juggling demanding roles at work while caring for families. Some travel long distances, navigating road closures and dangers, while others work double shifts to cover for colleagues in reserve duty.

In the midst of tragedy, the hospital has also witnessed powerful moments of hope. Since the war began, Shaare Zedek has experienced a record-breaking number of births, a poignant reminder of resilience and renewal.

Jodi Stender, a midwife at the hospital since 2013, described the intensified spirituality in the delivery room during this time. “As the news filled with grim reports of death, I continued to bring new, innocent life into the world. God’s presence in the delivery room feels almost palpable. Every baby born since October 7 symbolises our strength and belief that we will flourish as a nation.”

Jodi recalls supporting a woman who had been evacuated from a southern community after spending 15 hours in a safe room during the October 7 attacks. Exhausted and emotionally drained, the woman struggled with her seventh labour, so different to the rest, but with encouragement to acknowledge her trauma, she agreed to an epidural, and soon after delivered a healthy baby.

“This reminded me of how the Jewish people will continue to fight and move forward,” Jodi said. “Each birth feels like a victory.”

The unwavering dedication of Shaare Zedek’s staff, including that of Talia Slotki, is a profound testament to the strength of the human spirit. War casts its shadow over daily life in Israel, but Shaare Zedek’s staff remain beacons of stability and care. Their courage and compassion inspire not just Jerusalem but all who hear their story. “We can’t control what’s happening out there,” said one staff member. “But we can control how we respond. And here, we respond by saving lives.”