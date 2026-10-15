RABBI AND REBBETZIN
Rabbinic leadership couple | Sydney, Australia
Lead, build and inspire the next chapter of a vibrant Modern Orthodox Zionist community
Kehillat Masada, located in St Ives on Sydney’s Upper North Shore, is seeking an exceptional Rabbi and Rebbetzin to provide spiritual, pastoral and communal leadership and help shape the future of our Kehillah.
We are a warm, family-oriented congregation with daily minyanim, regular learning and a strong sense of community. Our members span different ages, backgrounds and levels of observance. Our community includes Ohr Hatzafon (OhT), serving more religiously observant families, and we enjoy a close relationship with Masada College.
YOUR OPPORTUNITY
- Build & grow our Kehillah through relationships, new initiatives and engagement.
- Bring an entrepreneurial spirit to attract, engage and connect new people and families.
- Focus on kiruv with welcoming pathways for all ages and levels of observance.
- Strengthen Jewish learning, communal participation and connection to Israel.
- Develop the relationship between Kehillat Masada and Masada College.
WE ARE LOOKING FOR LEADERS WHO
- Are committed to Modern Orthodox Judaism and Zionism, with recognised semicha (for the Rabbi) and Halachic authority.
- Have a deep commitment to serious Torah learning and a Torah-centred lifestyle.
- Have a proven record of community-building and relationship development.
- Are energetic, creative and proactive, with an entrepreneurial mindset.
- Are passionate about kiruv and Jewish engagement.
- Can engage children, teenagers, young adults and families.
- Are warm, approachable and inspiring teachers and communicators.
- Bring sound pastoral judgement, empathy, discretion and integrity.
If you are excited by the opportunity to lead, build and inspire, we would like to hear from you.
Email: applications@masada.org.au
Closing date: 30th November 2026
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