Rabbi Baginsky praises Starmer for recognising ‘centrality of faiths’ at Downing St event

Keir Starmer has vowed to reconvene a Downing Street meeting of faith leaders in six months time after his first gathering was praised by Rabbi Charley Baginsky for recognising the impact religious representatives can have in helping formulate policy.

Jewish News had first revealed how the Prime Minister had invited faith leaders from the Jewish, Muslim, Sikh, Hindu, Christian and others religions to a breakfast event at No 10 as part of his commitment to inter-faith week.

Among those to attend Thursday’s event, alongside Progressive Judaism’s co-leader Rabbi Charley, were representatives from the Muslim community including Imam Asim Hafiz and Akeela Ahmed.

Ari Jesner, the Chief Executive Officer of the Office of the Chief Rabbi, was also at the breakfast.

Lord Khan, the Faith Minister was also among those at the meeting.

It is understood that while conversation at the breakfast centred on the vital importance of interfaith work to maintain cohesion between communities in this country, there was also an encouragement from the PM for faith leaders to play their part in formulating policy across a wide-range of areas in the future.

In his speech Starmer stressed that he intended to hold a second meeting of faith leaders in six months time, in a sign that he did not want the conversations to be limited to commemorating the annual interfaith week in November.

Rabbi Charley told Jewish News: “It is very pleasing that the Prime Minister and Government realise the centrality of faiths when thinking about policy in the UK and the vital role we have to play in all areas of society.

“I am looking forward to continuing these important conversations in the months and years ahead.”