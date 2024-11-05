Rabbi Halpern trial delayed for a year

The Crown Court trial of Rabbi Chaim Halpern, who faces two charges of sexual assault, has been delayed for a year.

The case was due to begin at Harrow Crown Court on Monday, November 11. The Golders Green rabbi, 65, pleaded not guilty in May this year, after which Judge John Lodge ordered a full trial to begin in November.

But last week there was an application made at Willesden Magistrates Court to delay the case, because the person who is the complainant against Rabbi Halpern had been taken ill and was not thought likely to be out of hospital in time for the trial.

Instead, an alternative date was sought — and because of the backlog of Crown Court cases, Rabbi Halpern is now not due in court until November 10 2025.

Rabbi Halpern, charged under his birth name of Aaron Halpern, became the subject of a police investigation after an unnamed woman made allegations against him in an interview broadcast on Israeli TV in December 2022. The alleged offences were said to have taken place on 1 June 2022. He has always denied the allegations.