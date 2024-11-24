Rabbi killed in United Arab Emirates; Israel denounces ‘despicable antisemitic act’
Zvi Kogan was one of five Chabad rabbis to move to the UAE since Israel normalized relations in 2020
Israeli authorities announced early on Sunday that the body of a rabbi who disappeared Thursday in the United Arab Emirates had been found.
Israel had previously warned that Rabbi Zvi Kogan, who worked in the capital of Abu Dhabi as an emissary of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement, may have been the victim of terrorism. Mossad and other security agencies were involved in searching for him, the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement late on Saturday.
“The murder of the late Chabad emissary Zvi Kogan in the Emirates is a cowardly and despicable antisemitic act of terror,” Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said on social media after Kogan’s body was discovered. “The State of Israel will not rest nor be silent until those responsible for this criminal act pay for their actions.”
Kogan, who held both Israeli and Moldovan citizenship, was one of thousands of rabbis dispatched by the Chabad movement to posts around the world to attend local Jews and Jewish travelers. Chabad expanded its limited presence in the United Arab Emirates starting in 2020, when the Middle Eastern country normalised relations with Israel in a historic agreement; Kogan is listed as one of five rabbis working in the country.
Kogan’s murder could pose a test for relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. Israeli media is reporting, without citing sources, that Israeli and Emirati authorities believe Kogan was abducted and murdered by Uzbek nationals working on behalf of Iran. Iran, which is known to orchestrate terrorism beyond its borders, vowed to retaliate after Israel bombed its military facilities in October, in its own retaliation against an Iranian missile attack, but so far has not done so.
The Hasidic Chabad-Lubavitch movement had called for prayers on Kogan’s behalf on Saturday night, when his disappearance broke into public view.
“We are deeply concerned about Rabbi Zvi Kogan, a Chabad-Lubavitch emissary who went missing in the Emirati city of Dubai on Thursday,” the Orthodox movement said in a statement attributed to Chairman Yehuda Krinsky. “Our emissaries are working closely with authorities as they investigate his disappearance. We pray, along with the worldwide Jewish community for his safe return, and we ask everyone to keep Zvi haCohen ben Ettel in your prayers.”
Following the official Israeli statement, the UAE’s interior ministry issued a statement on social media late Saturday about the case. Identifying Kogan only as a Moldovan national, it said it had received a report from Kogan’s family and was investigating.
“The Ministry confirmed that, upon receiving the report, the relevant authorities immediately began search and investigation operations,”it said in the statement. “It also urges the public to obtain information from official sources and to refrain from spreading malicious rumors or misleading news aimed at causing confusion in society.”
Dubai, the UAE’s largest and most international city, quickly became a popular destination for Israeli travelers after the normalization agreement in 2020, the first with Arab countries in a series known as the Abraham Accords. But Israel has officially warned against non-essential travel to the country during the Israel-Hamas war and has advised Israelis living there to remain on high alert.
Chabad representatives and outposts, in some locations the most identifiably Jewish targets, have faced threats before. Police in Greece said last year that they had foiled a planned attack against the Chabad center in Athens; the suspects in that case had ties to Iran. Six people, including the rabbi and his wife, were killed when terrorists attacked the Chabad centre in Mumbai, India, in 2008.
Kogan’s wife, who joined him in the UAE, is reportedly the niece of the rabbi murdered in Mumbai.
