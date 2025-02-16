Rabbi Mendel Lew leaves Stanmore shul ‘to pursue other roles’ after 19 years

Stanmore shul’s long-time minister Rabbi Mendel Lew has left the community to ‘pursue other roles’, members were informed on Friday.

The surprise announcement by the honorary officers comes after nearly two decades in the pulpit.

“Rabbi Mendel Lew informed us that he has decided to leave our community to pursue other roles. It has been agreed by mutual consent that Rabbi Lew would step away from his duties with immediate effect.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

“The Lews joined Stanmore in April 2006 and we are grateful to them for their efforts on behalf of the community – many members have fostered close relationships with them, and we wish them well in their future endeavours.”

The honorary officers said there would be an opportunity to say farewell to the rabbi in a few weeks time and that they’d be writing to members and “and plans” to appoint a successor.