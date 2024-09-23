Permanent 8 hours/week.

Up to £15,000 per annum

Enfield & Winchmore Hill Synagogue, a modern Orthodox community in Enfield, seeks a part-time Rabbi.

Responsibilities include halachic, spiritual, educational and pastoral leadership, with event planning capabilities. The ideal candidate will have a modern leadership style, sound judgement, and a love of people. They should be studying for or have semicha and ideally possess a high level of secular education. The role includes a self-contained two-bedroom flat for Shabbat and the Chagim accommodation.

For an informal chat, contact Chair Michael Rubinstein chair@enfieldsynagogue.org.uk

Closing date 7th October 2024

The United Synagogue is committed to safeguarding and promoting the safety and welfare of children and vulnerable adults. Successful applicants will be required to provide a self-disclosure once shortlisted and subject to an enhanced DBS check within the recruitment process. We reserve the right to close this vacancy early if we receive sufficient applications for the role. Therefore, if you are interested, please submit your application as early as possible.