RABBINIC COUPLE
WITH RESPONSIBILITY FOR YOUNG FAMILIES, YOUNG PROFESSIONALS & YOUTH
South Hampstead United Synagogue is a large and dynamic community with approximately 1,700 adult members of all ages and across the religious spectrum.
As our Rabbinic Couple, you will work closely with the Senior Rabbinic Couple, our professional team and lay leaders, to deliver inspirational leadership to the younger cohorts of our community. We are seeking enthusiastic and vibrant candidates who can demonstrate strong leadership skills and who will be excited by the role. You will focus predominantly on increasing engagement with, and developing stronger provision for, our younger families, young professionals as well as overseeing youth and children’s programming thereby enhancing their Jewish journey within the community. The roles will encompass communal activities, pastoral duties and lifecycle events.
We are looking for outstanding applicants to fill these new roles. This is a superb career development opportunity for an up-and-coming Rabbinic couple to work with the growing number of young people and families in our community.
The successful candidates will be expected to have relevant experience and enthusiasm to take on a significant communal position, building on the strong foundations we already have.
As our Rabbinic couple, you will be integral to helping us map out the future path of our community.
For more information and to apply please visit www.theus.org.uk/jobs
CLOSING DATE FOR APPLICATIONS: Sunday 1st December 2024
The United Synagogue is committed to safeguarding and promoting the safety and welfare of children and vulnerable adults. Successful applicants will be required to provide a self-disclosure once shortlisted and subject to an enhanced DBS check within the recruitment process. We reserve the right to close this vacancy early if we receive sufficient applications for the role. Therefore, if you are interested, please submit your application as early as possible.
