RABBINIC COUPLE
The Shul by the Sea is seeking an ambitious rabbinic couple to lead and grow our community
Southend & Westcliff Hebrew Congregation (SWHC) is preparing to secure the next chapter of its Rabbinic Leadership. We are seeking an inspiring Rabbinic Couple to lead our community with energy, vision and a deep commitment to traditional and modern Orthodox Jewish life.
THE RABBI
• Lead and develop inspiring Shabbat and Chagim services.
• Officiate at life cycle events.
• Provide pastoral care and guidance.
• Engage with all sections of our community.
THE REBBETZEN
• A multi-faceted and supportive role.
• Engage with women, families and all generations.
• Help nurture a vibrant and inclusive community.
• Bring creativity, warmth and leadership to communal life.
OUR COMMUNITY BENEFITS FROM AN EXPANDING CHAREDI COMMUNITY WITH JEWISH SCHOOLS, MINYANIM, A KOSHER SUPERMARKET, AN AREA ERUV, MIKVOS AND A PRAYER SPACE.
We look forward to welcoming a dynamic couple to help us build on our strengths and shape an exciting future together.
Closing date for applications: 31st December 2026
Interviews start from mid-January 2027
Full job description and application form can be found on our website: www.swhc.org.uk
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