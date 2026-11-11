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RABBINIC COUPLE

The Shul by the Sea is seeking an ambitious rabbinic couple to lead and grow our community

By Southend & Westcliff Hebrew Congregation (SWHC) November 11, 2026, 10:26 am Edit
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Southend & Westcliff Hebrew Congregation (SWHC) is preparing to secure the next chapter of its Rabbinic Leadership. We are seeking an inspiring Rabbinic Couple to lead our community with energy, vision and a deep commitment to traditional and modern Orthodox Jewish life.

THE RABBI

• Lead and develop inspiring Shabbat and Chagim services.
• Officiate at life cycle events.
• Provide pastoral care and guidance.
• Engage with all sections of our community.

THE REBBETZEN

• A multi-faceted and supportive role.
• Engage with women, families and all generations.
• Help nurture a vibrant and inclusive community.
• Bring creativity, warmth and leadership to communal life.

OUR COMMUNITY BENEFITS FROM AN EXPANDING CHAREDI COMMUNITY WITH JEWISH SCHOOLS, MINYANIM, A KOSHER SUPERMARKET, AN AREA ERUV, MIKVOS AND A PRAYER SPACE.

We look forward to welcoming a dynamic couple to help us build on our strengths and shape an exciting future together.

Closing date for applications: 31st December 2026
Interviews start from mid-January 2027
Full job description and application form can be found on our website: www.swhc.org.uk

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