Southend & Westcliff Hebrew Congregation (SWHC) is preparing to secure the next chapter of its Rabbinic Leadership. We are seeking an inspiring Rabbinic Couple to lead our community with energy, vision and a deep commitment to traditional and modern Orthodox Jewish life.

THE RABBI

• Lead and develop inspiring Shabbat and Chagim services.

• Officiate at life cycle events.

• Provide pastoral care and guidance.

• Engage with all sections of our community.

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THE REBBETZEN

• A multi-faceted and supportive role.

• Engage with women, families and all generations.

• Help nurture a vibrant and inclusive community.

• Bring creativity, warmth and leadership to communal life.

OUR COMMUNITY BENEFITS FROM AN EXPANDING CHAREDI COMMUNITY WITH JEWISH SCHOOLS, MINYANIM, A KOSHER SUPERMARKET, AN AREA ERUV, MIKVOS AND A PRAYER SPACE.

We look forward to welcoming a dynamic couple to help us build on our strengths and shape an exciting future together.

Closing date for applications: 31st December 2026

Interviews start from mid-January 2027

Full job description and application form can be found on our website: www.swhc.org.uk