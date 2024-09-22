Rachel Reeves confirms accepting cash from communal donor for clothes
The chancellor reveals she accepted £7500 from 'good friend' Juliet Rosenfeld
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Chancellor Rachel Reeves has confirmed she accepted a cash donation from her “good friend” Juliet Rosenfeld who offered to help style her on the election campaign trail.
Reeves said she “really appreciated” the support from Rosenfeld – the wife of the late Jewish Care trustee Andrew – “as I am not massively into clothes and shopping.”
While the £7500 in donations since 2023 were declared, the Chancellor did not explicitly state that the money was spent on clothing, prompting more questions about transparency in the government.
The chancellor, Keir Starmer and deputy leader Angela Rayner, have now said they won’t accept such donations in the future.
Speaking to the Sunday Times, Reeves said:“I know for some readers that will sound a bit odd, and I totally get that,.
“It’s not something that I plan to do now we’re in government. But it was how a friend wanted to help me in the election and I really appreciated that, as I am not massively into clothes and shopping.”
Psychotherapist Rosenfeld rejoined the Labour Party after backing Starmer to become leader.Prior to his sudden death from cancer in 2013,
Rosenfeld’s late husband had been one of Labour’s most generous backers.
“I voted for Keir and am delighted he has won,” she confirmed.“He is someone ‘without a side’. I trust him completely on the issues that matter, and I will, and have, encouraged others to come back to Labour.”
