Racist rapper quits X after declaring ‘I love Hitler’

Racist rapper Kanye West has today quit social media platform Twitter/X following a foul series of antisemitic, misogynistic and pro-Nazi propaganda.

Writing to his 33 million followers, 47-year old West posted: “I’m logging out of Twitter. I appreciate Elon for allowing me to vent. ‘It has been very cathartic to use the world as a sounding board. It was like an Ayahuasca trip. Love all of you who gave me the energy and attention. To we connect again. Good afternoon and goodnight.”

After West posted dozens of tweets on Friday 7th February targeting the Jewish community and praising Adolph Hitler, appalled platform users were quick to message owner Elon Musk, demanding action.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The Simon Wiesthenthal Centre wrote: “Today, Kanye West made a series of rambling, antisemitic and misogynistic posts on X, where he has 32 million followers. If this does not cross a red line, then what does? How social media platforms respond will be very telling. Your move X. @elonmusk

His departure from the platform comes 14 months after his last tirade in December 2023, where West released a video ranting about Jewish people, declared “I like Hitler” and then promptly apologised, in Hebrew, for “any pain I may have caused”

Responding to West’s departure, Elon Musk posted: “Given what he has posted, his account is now classified as NSFW (Not Safe for Work). You should not be seeing that anymore.”

Kanye West’s commercial website, yeezy.com has just one item for sale: a white T-shirt featuring a black swastika.