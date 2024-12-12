Ray Kelvin’s weather proof return to fashion
The founder of Ted Baker is back and bringing comfort and warmth to clothing
In London, on Marylebone Lane, the glittering decorations herald the arrival of a new store and the return of Ted Baker founder Ray Kelvin. An inspiration to high street fashion for longer than he cares to remember, Kelvin, still surrounded by the Ted Baker team, has brought his expertise to Sealskinz, a company that has been around for 20 years, but now feels brand new.
Sealskinz, with its history of partnerships with the world’s greatest mountaineers, cyclists, skiers, runners, sailors and explorers, has inspired Kelvin to channel the spirit of adventure into a line of nifty clothing and accessories that keep the wearer protected from snow, sand, mud, dirt and anything else that can “get in the way of doing your thing in the outdoors”.
What matters most about Sealskinz for UK dwellers is that the gear is completely waterproof, including the beanies and bobble hats – and we all know what rain does to a bobble! Thanks to the tech, Aquasealz™ – an eco-friendly Teflon coating – your head, body and hands (they also do good gloves) stay dry, can breathe and excess heat and perspiration can escape.
After conquering the world’s wardrobes with Ted Baker clothing over three decades, Kelvin’s departure meant the same for the brand. Under the watch of new owners No Ordinary Designer Label (NODL), all of the UK shops closed in August.
Always illusive and reluctant to be the face of the brand, Kelvin made fictional Ted the front man, while he came up with the ideas that fuelled global success. It was Kelvin’s energy and originality that drove the high street giant, so if he was ever going to reappear it would only be with something truly special. Something as timely as a clothing range linked to our obsession with climate change and more importantly the British fixation with wet weather and keeping warm.
A hat/jacket or socks with microfleece insulated lining that elevates comfort in cold temperatures and is also totally waterproof deals with both issues very nicely, thank you. This is the Chanukah gift that provides comfort for outdoors, and with the cost of heating indoors, too. “We want to enable you to defy the great outdoors” is the mantra at the Sealskinz store, which began as a pop-up and from February, will have the out-the-box décor details that made shopping at Ted Baker an experience. Ray Kelvin has been spotted at the shop – or was it Ted?
