Rebbetzen Miriam Plancey dies days after husband Rabbi Alan Plancey

Rebbetzen Miriam Plancey (née Hirsch) has died just days after the passing of her husband, Rabbi Alan Plancey MBE, prompting fresh grief in the Borehamwood community they served for decades.

In a statement, Borehamwood and Elstree Synagogue said: “It is with tremendous sadness that we share with you the news that Rebbetzen Miriam Plancey passed away just before Shabbat.

“She was loved for the years of quiet strength, unwavering dedication, and support she gave to so many. She is now reunited with her beloved husband, Rabbi Alan Plancey MBE z”l at whose side she stood for decades.

“Our thoughts are with her children Susy Guttermann, Nechama Feiner, Meir Plancey, Nussi Plancey, and the whole family during this extremely difficult time.”

Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis paid tribute to the couple in a public message: “In our Av Harachamim prayer, we declare: ‘In life and in death, they were not separated.’ This is an apt description of a very special couple who were inseparable and totally committed to each other.

“They were swifter than eagles and stronger than lions to perform the will of their Creator.”

He added: “Rebbetzen Plancey was a remarkable person in her own right. Her altruism, home hospitality and kind deeds were an inspiration to us all.”

Rebbetzen Plancey served the BES community for over three decades alongside her husband, who led the shul from 1976 until his retirement in 2007, and was later appointed emeritus rabbi.

Following Rabbi Plancey’s death last Sunday, tributes poured in from the United Synagogue, civic leaders, Jewish organisations and politicians, including Hertsmere MP Oliver Dowden and councillors who served with him.

Further tributes to Rebbetzen Plancey are expected in the coming days.

To sign the book of condolence, click here.