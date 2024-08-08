Record level of anti-Jewish hate in the first half of 2024

Antisemitic incidents logged by the Community Security Trust were at their highest level ever during the first six months of this year, a report published today confirms.

From January to June 2024, the CST recorded 1,978 incidents of anti-Jewish racism, compared with 964 incidents recorded in the same period a year earlier.

The charity, which monitors antisemitism and provides security for the Jewish community in Britain, said the record high total in the first half of 2024 is a continuation of the impact of antisemitic reactions to the 7 October terror attack in Israel and the subsequent ongoing war.

Half-year figures showed that abusive behaviour (1,618 incidents) topped the list of incidents reported, while threats (142 incidents), assault (121 incidents) and damage and desecration (83 incidents), also featured in the disturbing new report.

Cases of damage and desecration to Jewish property rose by 246 percent, from 24 in the first half of 2023 to 83 between January and June 2024, the highest ever six-monthly total in this category.

Seventy-six antisemitic incidents recorded during the first six months of 2024 targeted synagogues, including buildings and people. Congregants on their way to or from prayers were victims in a further 38, compared with 30 and 16 incidents during the first half of 2023.

CST logged 81 antisemitic incdents involving schoolchildren or staff at non-faith schools, comprising a record half-year total of 162 cases of antisemitism affecting people and property in the school sector.

Of the 1,037 antisemitic incidents recorded across Greater London, 411 took place in Barnet, the local authority that is home to the biggest Jewish community in the UK.

There were 122 instances of anti-Jewish hate recorded in Westminster, 94 in Camden, 60 in Hackney and 30 in Brent.

CST chief executive Mark Gardner said: “The disgraceful surge in British antisemitism is further evidenced by these latest figures. It happens across society, including in schools, campuses, places of work, public transport and on the streets.

“We note that while such hatreds may target Jews first, they quickly turn to others. “

Gardner added: “CST applauds our community’s ever-increasing determination to stand strong and proud, despite the hatred, vilification and blatant double standards that we too often face, including from many who perversely call themselves anti-racists. We thank the police for their support and note that the recent general election has rightly not lessened government support for CST and British Jews.”

Home secretary Yvette Cooper said: “The soaring levels of antisemitic hate outlined in this report are truly appalling, and we must never relent in our work to root out this hatred in all its forms. There is no place in Britain for this vile hatred and we are absolutely clear that those who push this poison must always face the full force of the law.

“I want to thank the CST for their tireless daily work to keep our Jewish communities safe. This government is committed to multi-year funding for the CST, and to working with the Jewish community and the police to ensure that everybody feels safe on our streets.”

While shadow home secretary, James Cleverly, said: “We must root out antisemitism wherever it occurs. It is up to all of us to stop and reverse the increase in this vile hatred we have seen in the UK since the Hamas terror attack on 7 October.

“It can never be right British Jews could be concerned for their safety on the streets of modern Britain, but that is the shocking and depressing reality.”

The half-year figures detailed in the new report confirms a higher number than the full-year incident total for any year other than 2021 and 2023, both of which also saw Israel at war. Despite the alarming new statistics CST recorded one incident of extreme violence in the first six months of 2024.

Thirteen incidents of mass-produced antisemitic literature were also recorded during the first six months of 2024, while CST recorded 630 cases of online antisemitism in the same period, an increase of 153 percent compared to the first six months of 2023.