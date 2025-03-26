Refugee, veteran and UK’s oldest Jewish man: 106-year-old celebrates with the help of the King

Surrounded by family and friends, Jewish Care’s oldest resident Joseph Winton has just celebrated his 106th birthday.

Born 2 March 1919, the centenarian is possibly the oldest Jewish man in the UK and has lived at the Jewish Care’s Stella & Harry Freedman House care home at The Betty and Asher Loftus Centre since 2017.

With his two children, Philip and Daniella, and three grandchildren, Gideon, Natalie and Benjamin by his side, Winton, the oldest Cohen in the U enjoyed a celebratory afternoon tea, celebrating his milestone with gifts, cake and a rendition of his favourite French song, La Vie En Rose to his guests.

Joseph was also officially presented with a telegram from His Majesty King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Joseph’s daughter, Daniella Winton said: “I feel truly blessed to celebrate my dad’s third telegram. The first one at 100 from Queen Elizabeth, the second at 105 from King Charles and Queen Camilia, and now again for his 106th birthday. His resilience is unmatched. I often tell people that his secret is his zest for life, his ability to embrace every moment, despite all the hardships, the history and the challenges he’s overcome, he has always lived with a heart full of love. I’m so very proud to be his daughter.”

Jospeh’s three grandchildren, Gideon, Natalie and Benjamin added: “At the ripe old age of 106, Grandpa continues to show us a life well-lived and has always been happy to share his endless wisdom. There aren’t many people that feel the same continuous excitement and enthusiasm for life, and it’s an honour to call him our grandpa.”

Lilian Okotcha, registered manager at Jewish Care’s Stella & Harry Freedman House care home said: “It is an honour for us to celebrate Joseph’s 106th birthday. His remarkable life story of survival, love, and perseverance continues to inspire all of us. Joseph brings so much joy to our care home, and it’s a privilege to support him in this special milestone.”

Joseph was born after World War I and lived through World War II. His parents Yiska and Shlomo Weissberg, a tailor, escaped Lodz, Poland in 1920 with his sister Rosette and then had his brother Jacques three years later in Brussels.

In World War II, when the Nazi’s invaded Belgium, Joseph’s sister joined the Underground. Joseph and Jacques fled the country, hiding on a train for nine days and nights arriving in Toulouse, France and then hid on a transatlantic ship helped by an officer in the Polish Army, boarding without knowing their destination.

They arrived in Plymouth, travelling by train to London and were taken to Chelsea Barracks to be interviewed by Scotland Yard.

Joseph and Jacques were then allowed to make their way to family in the East End. Joseph joined the Royal Army Ordinance Core, making the most of his multi-lingual skills in German, French and Flemish, to work in communications. Joseph’s brother, Jacques and his brother-in-law, also Joseph, joined the French Army and also survived the War.

After the War, Joseph began a business as an agent for French ladies designer fashion house called Desarbre and then ran a business selling unique Trefousse leather gloves, which were supplied to Her Majesty the Queen.

He met Ann Ahuva Armon in 1957 and they married soon after. They were together for 59 years, living in St Johns Wood then moving in 1960 to Fitzalan Road in Finchley where they had Philip in 1961 and Daniella in 1965.

Many years later, Ann moved to Lady Sarah Cohen House, now Stella & Harry Freedman House, where he would visit her each day, as well as attending Jewish Care’s Michael Sobell Community Centre in Golders Green to make new friends, dividing his time between his wife and his grandchildren, until Ann sadly passed away in February 2016, and Joseph moved into the care home in 2017.

Happy birthday Joseph from everyone at Jewish News!