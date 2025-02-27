Remember Ariel Bibas as he lived: London mums launch ‘Batman for Bibas’ Purim campaign
Don a superhero cape to honour the Bibas family and support efforts to rebuild their home at Kibbutz Nir Oz
Two Jewish mums are calling on their local communities to don a superhero cape this Purim to honour the Bibas family.
Londoners Samantha Bloch and Lauren Shaw are encouraging family and friends to incorporate Batman costumes or other superhero symbols into their festival celebrations this year in tribute to nine-month old baby Kfir and 4-year old Ariel.
Together with their mother Shiri, the children were brutally murdered in captivity by Hamas terrorists after being kidnapped from their home on Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7th.
Shaw tells Jewish News: “The most iconic images of the Bibas family are those of the boys dressed as Batman, and this is a way to keep their memory alive. While we understand that some may find dressing up too difficult or triggering, the idea is that—even through a superhero—we can honour their memory and give in their name.”
She adds: “Like so many, I have been horrified and heartbroken by what happened to baby Kfir, his brother Ariel, and their mother, Shiri. Our hearts break for Yarden. As a mother of two young boys the same age, this tragedy has affected me deeply. I felt helpless watching it unfold and wanted to find a meaningful way to honour their memory. Together with Samantha Bloch we have created a way for people to honour and remember the family and support Nir Oz.”
The two women have set up a page to enable supporters to donate directly to the kibbutz, helping to rebuild the shattered community from which the Bibas family was so cruelly taken.
They hope the initiative will encourage people “to take a moment to remember the Bibas family, and continue calling for all the remaining hostages to come home.”
Click here to donate.
