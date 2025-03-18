Report names 18th British victim of Hamas attacks for first time

All 18 British nationals killed in Hamas’s attack on Israel in October 2023 have been named for the first time in a report commissioned by MPs and peers.

Rotem Kalderon, a 66-year-old dual UK-Israeli national, had not previously been named in lists of British casualties.

A teacher and lifelong resident of Kibbutz Be’eri, around three miles from the Gaza Strip, she lay unidentified for two weeks after the attack on her home on 7th October.

Her name appeared for the first time among the list of British casualties with the publication of a 318-page report commissioned by the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Israel and led by historian and Conservative peer Lord Andrew Roberts.

Some 16 British nationals killed in the initial attack had already been identified, along with a further UK citizen, 51-year-old Nadav Popplewell, who died while being held as a hostage by Hamas.

His brother, Roi Popplewell, 54, was killed at his home while their 79-year-old mother Channah Peri was taken hostage and later released in November 2023.

Lord Roberts’ report was commissioned in January last year as an attempt to establish the exact sequence of events that took place on October 7 and counter misinformation about the attacks.

The historian said Hamas and its allies “have sought to deny the atrocities, despite the ironic fact that much of the evidence for the massacres derives from film footage from cameras carried by the terrorists themselves”.

He added: “The present report has been undertaken to counter such pernicious views, and to lay down incontrovertible proof – for now and for the years to come – that nearly 1,200 innocent people were indeed murdered by Hamas and its allies, and very often in scenes of sadistic barbarism not seen in world history since the Rape of Nanjing in 1937.”

It found a total of 1,182 people were killed in a “large-scale, coordinated assault” years in the planning by around 7,000 Hamas terrorists.

Civilians accounted for 73% of the victims, the report found, with the youngest being a new-born baby girl and the oldest a 92-year-old Holocaust survivor.

It also found evidence of widespread sexual violence and desecration of corpses including mutilation, beheadings and booby-trapping of bodies with grenades.

Lord Roberts added: “The purpose of commissioning our report has been to chronicle the events of October 7 with clarity and meticulous, fact-checking precision, to ensure it is never forgotten.”

Damien Egan and Bob Blackman MP, co Chairs of the UK-Israel APPG said they welcomed the publication of “this vital and comprehensive report by the 7 October Parliamentary Commission. The atrocities committed by the Hamas-led attackers on that day represent one of the darkest chapters in modern history, not only for Israel but for the global Jewish community and all who stand against terror.”

They added that the report provides “an essential, independent chronicle of the horrors inflicted on innocent civilians, ensuring that the truth is recorded with clarity and precision. In an era where misinformation and denialism seek to obscure reality, the work of this Commission is crucial in preserving the integrity of historical fact.

“The impact of October 7 is felt deeply in the United Kingdom, with 18 UK citizens among the victims. We stand in solidarity with all those affected and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to truth, justice, and the fight against terrorism in all its forms. This report will serve as an indispensable resource for policymakers, historians, and all those dedicated to ensuring that such horrors are never forgotten.”

Kemi Badenoch, Conservative Party Leader, said: “We have seen a rise in antisemitism since October 7th. On streets across Britain, weekly marches have spewed modern-day hatred of the Jews, often under the guise of ‘anti-Zionism’. Too many are still deliberately distorting the events of that terrible day, which is why this factual record is an important reminder of what actually happened.

“As this report makes clear, it was a highly coordinated massacre of the Jewish people, including eighteen British nationals, by terrorists. I have personally heard horrific stories from parents whose children were stolen from them, and from first responders who witnessed sexual violence against women and girls. These atrocities unfolded before our eyes, and we must never allow anyone to undermine or justify unspeakable terror.”

The exhaustive reports includes details on Hamas’ weapons and equipment, each of the attacked kibbutzim, moshavim (community settlements), Bedouin villages and camps, city attacks, both the Psyduck and Nova Festivals and Highway Route 232, now notorious for its harrowing images of abandoned vehicles fleeing the terrorists.

It also details attacked military facilities including the Re’im base, and Nahal Oz, where fifteen IDF spotters were killed and seven kidnapped into Gaza. Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy and Liri Albag were released in January 2025 following 476 days in captivity. Agam Berger, a fifth spotter, was released after 482 days. Ori Megidish was rescued by IDF forces in October 2023, and Noa Marciano was murdered in captivity; her body was discovered near Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City and brought back to Israel in November 2023.

Along with Ms Kalderon and the Popplewell brothers, the other British nationals killed by Hamas were: Bernard Cowan, 57; Sgt Nathanel Young, 20; Danny Darlington, 34; Jake Aaron Marlowe, 26; Aner Shapira, 22; Sgt Maj Dvora Abraham, 40; Yonatan Rapoport, 41; Lianne Sharabi, 48; Noiya Sharabi, 16; Yahel Sharabi, 13; Maj Benjamin Trakeniski, 32; Yannai and Liel Hetzroni-Heller, both 12; Sgt 1st Class Joseph Malachi Guedalia, 22; Dor Hanan Shafir, 30.

The report concludes with an ‘in memoriam’, commemorating the 1,141 named victims of the 7th October massacre and the 251 hostages forcibly taken into Gaza.