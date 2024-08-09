Residents ‘relieved’ after strictly-Orthodox school loses appeal to hold events

Local residents in Hendon have told Jewish News of “an overall feeling of relief” after the Planning Inspectorate rejected an appeal by a strictly-Orthodox boys’ school, against a ban on using the school’s premises for noisy events such as weddings and barmitzvahs.

For four days earlier this year, R J Perrins, an inspector appointed by the Secretary of State, heard submissions from Barnet Council, the Talmud Torah Tiferes Shlomo school, and neighbours who live near the school in Danescroft Avenue and Danescroft Gardens.

In a lengthy report, Mr Perrins turned down the submission of the school that it should be allowed to continue hiring out the school premises. The school — which is attended by 300 pupils aged between three and 15 — was formerly the Hendon Reform Synagogue.

Mr Perrins noted that — despite claims on behalf of the school that planning permission had previously been granted for Hendon Reform to hold events in the building, and that the school’s events were no different —he had heard “the evidence of local residents who only had cause to complain once the site had been bought by the appellants [Tiferes Shlomo school].”

In fact, those living near the school had complained vociferously about the noise level generated by events held in the school’s hall. There was anger about parking, loud music, slamming of car doors, blocking of residents’ drives, food delivery vans too big for the small cul-de-sac near the school, and an unacceptable volume of late-night noise. Mr Perrins’ report said: “I heard from a number of local residents who pointed to vehicles being parked illegally, driveways being blocked, a paramedic being unable to attend a call, and ‘gridlock’, all occurring during events”.

Between June 2021 and July 2022, 40 external events were held on the school premises. In July 2022, after Barnet Council served a STOP notice on the school, it was forced to suspend the hiring out of its hall. The school appealed against this ban — but was unable to resume holding events until the appeal was heard. This has meant that for the last two years there has been quiet in the neighbourhood. One resident told Mr Perrins that there was a sense of “life being back to normal’ in the street, since events had ceased.

The inspector said that “from all that I have seen and heard, including the video evidence presented at the Inquiry, I am in no doubt the use [of the school for commercial events] would have had a detrimental effect on the living conditions of those living nearby, leading to unacceptable harm”.

Mr Perrins noted: “The best interests of the children are a primary consideration. In this case their best interests are to continue to be schooled in a religion-based educational establishment of their parents’ choice. In that regard I recognise that the events use generated income, that I am told was used to support the running of the school. However, without any detailed finances, there is nothing to suggest that not having an events income stream to rely on would lead to closure of the school or that other income sources would not be available. There is nothing before me to suggest those best interests would be harmed.

“What is clear is that the school could not return to using the premises for what was an events venue run as a commercial concern”.

Residents say their quarrel was never with the school, but with those who continued to hire out the building on a commercial basis. Talmud Torah Tiferes Shlomo may now have come to the end of the legal road, its only remaining option being to seek a judicial review of the Planning Inspectorate’s ruling. Such reviews are highly costly and very few bids for a review are successful.

The relieved residents told Jewish News: “We appreciate the work Barnet has done to prevent an events space in this residential neighbourhood, and we look forward to continuing a positive relationship with the school in the future”.