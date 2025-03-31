WIN: tickets to see Sidney Poitier drama Retrograde on stage
Your chance to see the play getting five-star reviews
Louisa Walters is Features Editor at the Jewish News and specialises in food and travel writing
Following its sold out run at the Kiln Theatre, Ryan Calais Cameron‘s ”electrifying” (Evening Standard) Retrograde is now playing at the Apollo Theatre for a strictly limited run.
Inspired by real events, 10 years before Sidney Poitier becomes the first Black man to win the Oscar for Best Actor, this gripping drama captures the moment the young actor (Ivanno Jeremiah, Constellations) prepares to sign a career-defining Hollywood contract that could make him a star. But there’s a catch. Will he put his career before his principles? In a time of betrayals, will he name names? Will he sign his life away?
Interestingly, actor, director and civil rights activist Poitier, who died in 2022 at the age of 94, credited an old Jewish waiter for his success. Poitier was a newly-arrived uneducated Bahamian washing dishes in a New York restaurant when he met the waiter who helped him improve his literacy by reading with him.
“Every night he would come over and sit with me,” Poitier said. “He taught me what a comma is, what periods are, what colons and dashes do. He explained syllables and how to pronounce words.”
This nightly tutoring shaped Poitier’s confidence and communication skills, crucial for his success. However, he carried a lifelong regret – never getting the chance to thank the waiter.
Fascinating though this is, Retrograde is about the moral and professional dilemma Poitier faces due to the racial tensions of 1950s Hollywood. Directed by the Kiln Theatre’s Artistic Director Amit Sharma, we have three pairs of tickets to see Retrograde at the Apollo Theatre in the West End to give away.
To enter fill out the form below.
Terms & Conditions: Three readers will each win a pair of tickets to see Retrograde at the Apollo Theatre valid for all Monday to Friday performances until 30 May 2025, subject to availability. Exclusions may apply. No cash alternative. Competition closes 15 April 2025.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.