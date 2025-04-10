EXCLUSIVE: Prime minister’s salute to Jewish liberators of Bergen-Belsen
Ahead of the 80th anniversary of liberation by British forces, Keir Starmer pays tribute to heroes Stanley Fisher and Mervyn Kersh in letter organised by Jewish News
Keir Starmer has sent a heartfelt letter to two Jewish veterans who helped liberate Bergen-Belsen concentration camp, writing that he can “only begin to imagine how it must have felt as Jewish men to discover such depravity towards your fellow Jews”.
The letter was sent ahead of next Tuesday’s 80th anniversary of the arrival of Allied troops at the concentration camp, where an estimated 52,000 Jewish and Polish prisoners were murdered.
In an extraordinary personal tribute ahead, Starmer wrote to Mervyn Kersh and Stanley Fisher, both now 100 years old, thanking them for their “extraordinary service” and their courage in bearing witness to one of the darkest chapters in human history.
He writes: “As veterans of the Normandy Landings, you were part of a special generation of British servicemen whose breathtaking heroism and sacrifice dealt a decisive blow against fascism,” Starmer wrote from Downing Street. “But your story did not end with the liberation of Europe… You went on to become eyewitnesses to the horrors of Bergen-Belsen.”
Kersh and Fisher are among an estimated 60,000 Jews who served in the British Armed Forces during the war. Both landed in Normandy in 1944 and were later stationed near Bergen-Belsen when it was liberated by British forces in April 1945.
Kersh, who served in the ordnance corps, recalled in a 2015 interview how he gave chocolate to starving survivors—only to learn it could harm their frail bodies.
“These people were walking skeletons,” he said. “Chocolate was far too rich for their weak digestive system.”
Fisher, who landed at Arromanches, remembered in a 2023 interview how witnessing the camp’s horrors left him traumatised and silent for years.
“If someone fell by your side, you just carried on,” he said. “But the nightmares stayed.”
In his letter, Starmer also praised the two men not just for their military service, but their commitment to truth and remembrance.
“Your determination to speak the truth of what you saw is helping to ensure that the full facts of this darkest of crimes can never be diminished, denied or in any way forgotten.”
He also highlighted the importance of preserving their testimonies in the Learning Centre of Britain’s planned national Holocaust Memorial, set to stand beside Parliament.
“Together we must do everything possible to ensure that never again means what it says – and what it must truly mean – never again.
“So as we mark the 80th anniversary of the British liberation of Bergen Belsen this month, I want to thank you for recording your testimonies and adding your voices to those of hundreds of British Holocaust survivors and camp liberators who have put the truth on record for eternity.
“These testimonies will be forever preserved by the Learning Centre of our national Holocaust Memorial. Sitting next to Parliament, the truth of the Holocaust and its lessons for humanity will echo eternally across the generations.”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.