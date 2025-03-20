REVIEW: Farewell Mr Haffmann, Park Theatre

Living in the UK it can be easy for theatre-goers to forget there is a treasure chest of wonderful drama being created in other countries.

One such play, that has been wowing audiences in France, has now come to the UK. Farewell Mr Haffman, written by French playwright Jean-Philippe Daguerre, is a dark tale set in Paris during the Second World War and revolves around Jewish jeweller Joseph Haffmann, whose wife and children have escaped to freedom.

As the Nazis make further inroads into Paris and life becomes more and more difficult for Jews, Joseph Haffmann sees no alternative but to hand over his business to his non-Jewish employee, gem cutter Pierre Vigneau. What unfolds is a stunning play, excellently translated by Jeremy Sams, that keeps the audience enthralled until the very end.

This is a play that both is, and is not, about the Holocaust. The multi-layered story is also a very human drama about a couple’s longing to have a baby, and the lengths to which they will go to try to make their wish come true.

Many talented Jewish creatives are involved in the 100-minute-long production, including producers Keren Misgav and Merrie L Davis, with Asaf Zohar creating sound and composition, director Oscar Toeman and the leading role of Mister Haffmann played by Alex Waldmann.

Although the character Joseph Haffmann is fictitious the play also features Otto Abetz (Nigel Harman), who was Hitler’s real life Paris envoy and his wife Suzanne Abetz, wonderfully played by Jemima Rooper.

Playwright Jean-Philippe Daguerre is not Jewish, but his family has first-hand experience of the Holocaust because his great-grandparents hid Polish Jews at their home. Jean-Philippe says the message of his play is that “courage is stronger than fear”. The play has been performed all over France to a rapturous response, and even in Vichy – a municipality controlled by the extreme right party- it received a standing ovation. Its London premiere is now garnering five star reviews.

Farewell Mister Haffman is at the Park Theatre in Finsbury Park until 12 April. Age Guidance 12+. parktheatre.co.uk