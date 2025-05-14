REVIEW: Faygele at Marylebone Theatre
Tragic story of gay Orthodox Jew resonates with people of all faiths
A theatre friend once told me that Fiddler on the Roof is one of the most popular plays in….. Japan! Why, you might wonder, would a play about a Jewish family in a shtetl resonate so greatly in Japan? And the answer is that traditional families empathise with the way the new generations are challenging their traditions and their way of life.
Faygele is a new play that has just opened at London’s Marylebone Theatre. It is set within an orthodox Jewish community but here the comparison to Fiddler ends. It tells a very different story that hopes to resonate with people – not just Jews – across the world. This play, despite having moments of levity, is a serious, tragic, cautionary tale.
Faygele is the story of a family in orthodox New York and centres around the son Ari, played by Ilan Galkoff. It is Ari’s barmitzvah day, and as he poses for photographs, his father, played by Ben Caplan, accuses him of looking like a faygele – someone who is gay, which is a totally unacceptable way to be in their deeply religious community.
The play is based on a true story, which makes it all the more shocking. Set in the present, at times the play makes uncomfortable viewing, as we see the conflict unfolding as Ari becomes a teenager.
The characters in the play are familiar to a Jewish audience. Ilan is wonderfully cast as Ari, the charming and personal young man. Andrew Paul brings a huge amount of sensitivity to his role as Rabbi Lev and Clara Francis powerfully portrays Ari’s mother, who is torn between her love for her son and her need to placate her overbearing and demanding husband. Ben Caplan is convincing as the bullying patriarch. Yiftach Mizrachi plays Sammy Stein, an orthodox Jew who left his wife and four children to come out as gay, and his role adds another dimension to the story as the roles are reversed and he uses a rabbinic parable to speak to the rabbi.
Faygele is a harsh indictment of the charedi community, depicting the downtrodden wife with eleven children (and one on the way), the intransigent father and the lost son whose only crime is to not conform to the norm.
The play may be set in a Jewish community, but its story resonates for people from other faiths, who too are bound by their beliefs and traditions and the judgement of their peers.
Faygele is playwright Shimmy Braun’s first play, and it is deeply personal. The story in many respects mirrors his own experiences as a religious Jew, married with four children, who came out as gay. He wrote Faygele to make audiences more aware of other people’s situations, to encourage compassion and kindness, and, perhaps most importantly, so that the Aris of this world would know they are not alone.
As I looked around the theatre, and saw tears glistening on people’s cheeks, others reaching for a tissue, it is fair to say that Shimmy’s message does indeed touch the emotions of his audiences.
After the performance I spoke to audience members, including some who were gay, Jewish and religious. It was sad to hear that they could empathise with the story of Faygele because for them it took tremendous courage to come out as gay. Non-Jewish gay audience members were deeply moved by the story; many felt they could empathise with Ari’s experience, but were shocked by the hardline attitudes of his family.
One leaves the theatre reflecting how sad it is that this tale is set not in the last century, but in the present day, and what is played out as fiction on stage is tragically true in real life.
Faygele is at the Marylebone Theatre until May 31. marylebonetheatre.com
CLICK HERE TO READ AN INTERVIEW WITH SHIMMY BRAUN
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.