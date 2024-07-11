REVIEW: Slave Play, Noel Coward Theatre

If the 12 Tony nominations aren’t enough to draw you out of an evening (plus a couple of matinees) to the Noël Coward Theatre to see Slave Play, perhaps cast member Kit Harington (Game of Thrones) can.

Director Jeremy O. Harris brings his iconic play to London and makes no apologies for the hard-hitting storyline that covers love, trauma plus an intense focus on interracial relationships.

Definitely not for under-16s, and possibly not one to take your Grandma to, the play, produced by James Bierman of Empire Street Productions (Prima Facie and The Pillowman) follows three interracial couples who have signed up to an out-there sexual therapy programme, to break down the core issues of why the black partners have a shared lack of desire for their white other halves.

Try not to gen up too much as the play deserves an open mind and an empty bladder. At a run time of two hours with no interval, you don’t want to miss a moment of this pacy, painful and often laugh-out-loud funny play.

Featuring an ever-present mirrored backdrop, it presses heavily on the idea of ‘reflection’, both in terms of topics raised but also of ourselves in the audience. If that doesn’t get you thinking, by curtain drop you should at least be confident in the difference between a watermelon and a galia.

Slave Play is running until 21 September 2024 at the Noel Coward Theatre.