Review: The Mad Ones
A musical for angsty Jewish mothers and their daughters
It’s rare that a musical feels like it’s been written just for you, but sitting beside my 18-year-old daughter in the audience at The Mad Ones – I was in tears. And not the polite theatre kind. The gulping, mascara-running sort that come when a show hits you right in the kishkes.
Let me explain. My daughter recently passed her driving test and finished school—on the same day— we saw The Mad Ones – an intimate, beautifully staged coming-of-age musical about a teenage girl preparing to take her driving test and finish school. Now do you understand?
From the moment it started, it felt as though the writers Kait Kerrigan and Bree Lowdermilk had documented my life (and my girl’s) and mirrored it on the tiny stage. Directed with confidence and clarity by Emily Susanne Lloyd, the story of Samantha Brown is a study of a gifted teen perched at the edge of adulthood, grappling with grief, memory, and the freedom of choice. Snap!
Sam begins that journey nervously, stuck on the driveway in her car, trying to decide whether to follow the life everyone expects of her or drive off into the unknown. It’s a deceptively simple setup, but what follows is a deeply emotional ride through friendship, loss and identity.
Dora Gee is stunning as Sam. Her voice is enormous and she uses it to great effect carrying the emotional weight of the story with the help of ally and best friend Kelly played by the magnetic Courtney Stapleton.
In time we realise Kelly has died, but her presence is so vivid, so full of life, that her absence hits harder when the truth lands. The age of the protagonist and her bestie may suggest high school musical , but The Mad Ones is so much more than that. It’s a musical about letting go and holding on with songs packed with humour and honesty. And the harmonies? Absolutely shattering. No one slacks in this show of four, the other two being Gabriel Hinchliffe as Adam, Sam’s well-meaning boyfriend and Thea Jo Wolfe as mum, Beverly who are both excellent.
I won’t lie: it broke me. Maybe because my daughter, like Sam, is on the cusp of everything, standing at the edge of the rest of her life. Maybe because I saw myself in Beverly – worried, loving too much, and never quite knowing when to shut up and listen. This show gets that. It got me (and my girl) – now grab yours and go see it – and bring tissues. Lots of them.
The Mad Ones, The Other Palace https://theotherpalace.co.uk/the-mad-ones/
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.
