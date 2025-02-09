Right-wing Israeli minister launches ‘pathetic doormat’ attack on Keir Starmer
Israeli diplomatic sources distance themselves from Minister of Diaspora Affairs Amichai Chikli's remarks
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Israeli diplomatic sources have sought to distance themselves from remarks made by Minister of Diaspora Affairs Amichai Chikli in response to a statement from Keir Starmer on the latest hostage releases.
Chikli, who has a history of making inflammatory commenta, branded the UK prime minister a “pathetic doormat” after his statement on the release of three men held captive by Hamas, including British linked hostage Eli Sharabi.
Starmer responded to the horrific sight of the three hostages looking frail as they were handed over by Hamas terrorists by posting on X that he was “dismayed to see his frail condition and the circumstances of his release.”
The PM added:”Having met his relatives I appreciate the deep pain they have endured and my thoughts are with them.”
Starmer continued:”We must continue to see all the hostages freed – these people were ripped away from their lives in the most brutal circumstances and held in appalling conditions.
“The ceasefire must hold and all efforts need to focus on full implementation of the remaining phases. This includes the return of all hostages, the continued increase of aid into Gaza and securing lasting peace in the Middle East.”
His statement was also shared on X by Adam Wagner, one of the two lawyers, who had represented the Sharabi family and those of other hostages throughout the 16 month ordeal.
But in a post on X on Sunday Chikli wrote there “is no more pathetic doormat” than Starmer, with the claim that his statement had not included condemnation of Hamas.
He added:”No mention of Hamas, no condemnation of Hamas – one would think aliens kidnapped them. What a sad joke.”
On Sunday, Israeli sources said his comments did not reflect those of the government, as they attempted to prevent any diplomatic fall out.
After Sharabi’s release, he learned that his wife, Lianne, 48, and daughters Noiya, 16, and Yahel, 13, had been murdered by Hamas terrorists on October 7.
He was released on Saturday after 491 days along with fellow hostages Or Levy and Ohad Ben Ami, who all looked thin and frail.
Earlier this month over 40 relatives of Israeli hostages taken captive by Hamas in October 2023 had called for minister Chikli’s invite to a Holocaust memorial event in Brussels be rescinded due to his opposition to the hostage-ceasefire deal, his public comments calling for the expulsion of people from Gaza and southern Lebanon, and his “support” for far-right European politicians.
Chikli, who hails from the Likud party of prime minister Netanyahu, was among just two Likud cabinet members to vote against a deal that secured the current ceasefire in Gaza and the phased return of the Israeli hostage kidnapped by Hamas on 7 October 2023.
In Septemer 2023 Jewish News revealed how Chikli, on a two-day visit to the UK, was prevented from making a visit JW3, also known as the Jewish Community Centre London, due to “internal pressure” and “long-running concerns” about his record of making inflammatory statements.
He was also accused of promoting “vitriol” against anti-government protesters with his previous anti-LGBTQ statements and spreading of conspiracy theories and anti-Palestinian rhetoric.
Protesters, included many Israeli expats greeted Chikli as he arrived in the UK.
