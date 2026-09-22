Rinkoff Bakery: Surviving 115 Years of Jewish History
Jennifer Rinkoff joins Jodie Brandman to discuss family history, breaking barriers and reinventing an East End institution.
In this episode of What The Falafel, Jodie Brandman sits down with Jennifer Rinkoff, a 4th generation baker from the famous Jewish East End Bakery, Rinkoffs.
We cover everything from the bakery’s family history to how Jennifer fought her way in as a female and transformed the bakery with viral “Crodoughs”.
Jennifer shares stories from her childhood and what it’s like to be a Rinkoff, and shows off her brand-new cookbook as we taste our way through some recipes!
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→ Visit the Rinkoff website: https://www.rinkoffs.co.uk
→ Find Rinkoff: https://www.instagram.com/rinkoffsbakery/
→ Get the recipe book here: https://www.amazon.co.uk/Jewish-Bakery-Family-Recipes-Londons/dp/1837836078
→ Podcast Instagram: / wtfalafelpodcast
→ Host: / jodiebrandman
→ Partnered with Jewish News: / jewishnews
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