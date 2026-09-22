Rinkoff Bakery: Surviving 115 Years of Jewish History

In this episode of What The Falafel, Jodie Brandman sits down with Jennifer Rinkoff, a 4th generation baker from the famous Jewish East End Bakery, Rinkoffs.

We cover everything from the bakery’s family history to how Jennifer fought her way in as a female and transformed the bakery with viral “Crodoughs”.

Jennifer shares stories from her childhood and what it’s like to be a Rinkoff, and shows off her brand-new cookbook as we taste our way through some recipes!

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→ Visit the Rinkoff website: https://www.rinkoffs.co.uk

→ Find Rinkoff: https://www.instagram.com/rinkoffsbakery/

→ Get the recipe book here: https://www.amazon.co.uk/Jewish-Bakery-Family-Recipes-Londons/dp/1837836078

→ Podcast Instagram: / wtfalafelpodcast

→ Host: / jodiebrandman

→ Partnered with Jewish News: / jewishnews