Rishi Sunak ‘proud’ to be the first UK prime minister to deploy military to defend Israel

Rishi Sunak has said he was proud to have been the first prime minister to order Britain’s military into action to defend Israel when Iran attacked in April.

With just four days to go until the general election, the Tory leader was in Golders Green for a three-pronged pitstop that included a speech at Machzike Hadas Synagogue and visits to Hatzola’s north west London base and Bread bakery.

He told congregants that he would “never forget” what happened on 7 October or his last visit to the constituency just a few days after the attacks when he mourned with the community at Kinloss. “I never equivocate about who was responsible,” he said. “Israel deserves to live in peace and security”

He added: “We must never forget that there are hostages still being held by Hamas terrorists. I say loudly: bring them home now.”

And while he was proud to have instructed the RAF to support an international coalition when Iran directly attacked Israel, he added: “I’m even more proud at ensuring that Iran’s missile and drone barrage did not succeed.”

Turning to events closer to home, Sunak condemned the record rise in antisemitism – which he described as a “sickness” he was “determined to confront”.

He pledged to tackle the anti-Israel demonstrations in central London that had seen open displays of antisemitism. Despite the right to protest, he said, “You should never feel you can’t go into town because of the protests.”

The PM also described taxing education as “wrong.” – attempting to show clear water between the Conservatives and Labour’s plan for VAT on private school fees. “It is particularly wrong to put fees on Jewish school fees when there is not alternative provision in the state sector.”

Alex Deane, who is defending Finchley and Golders Green for the Tories and is facing a stern test from Labour’s Sarah Sackman, said it was “disgraceful” that Mike Freer had been forced to quit the Commons following abuse and an arson attack at his constituency office. But he said the former MP had taken great comfort from the support of Sunak.

During the visit – which local Cllr Dean Cohen helped organise – he added: “There is no world leader who’s been more steadfast in support of this community and Israel than our prime minister. He has shown the leadership the world has looked in dealing with Hamas.”

At Bread, supporters including children flocked to get selfies with Sunak, while others passed up against the shop window to get a glimpse to the special shopper. Making his way through the crowds, he picked up some rolls and rugelach for his team.

Sitting down with the Melinek and Kesselman families, he heard from Hatoras Beit Yaakov founder Arieh Melinek and quizzed the youngster family members about how often they are tested at school and their hopes for England’s match against Slovakia.

Polls are suggesting that the seat – where around 20 percent of the electorate is a Jewish – is likely to turn red for the first time more than a decade.

Last week, a national poll for the Institute Jewish Policy Research suggested 46 percent would back Labour and just 30 percent would vote for the Conservatives – closely mirroring national polling.