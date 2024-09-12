Rob Rinder helps Jewish Blind & Disabled raise £200k at fundraising dinner

Supporters raised £200k at a fundraising dinner for communal charity Jewish Blind & Disabled (JBD) on Tuesday evening.

Special guest, barrister and TV personality Rob Rinder told guests: “Family and home are two essential ingredients of who we are as a community. JBD is an example of who we are and who we can be at our best. You can feel a special magic in this room. A term that is perhaps used too loosely and casually but is clear when you are in the presence of it.”

The audience also heard from JBD tenant Ruth, who spoke about how the charity has supported her for the last 20 years.

She told supporters: “As my health deteriorated in my 50s, I was struggling in our third-floor rental flat with no lift. I knew I wasn’t going to let my disability stop me from living life to the full, so we needed a place to live that supported my needs. Moving to JBD changed our lives. The move enabled me to get my first mobility scooter, and a new world of opportunities opened up. JBD offered us a place we could call home. No other charity provides housing and support for Jewish people living with disabilities. It is a place that ensures my disability doesn’t stop me living my life as I wish.”

Jewish Blind & Disabled’s Chair, Marc Gordon said: “By providing people with the right physical environment and support we enable people to live their life to the full with their own front door and a place to call home, along with the peace of mind that should they need, day or night, support is there for them. And we are plugging the same gap as a communal organisation for people in their own home via our independent living advisory service.

“We have a big job to do to meet the demand we are facing from across the community. Our ambitious plans will only be possible through working in partnership with our supporters, volunteers and the wider community.”

Chief executive Lisa Wimborne added: “We were thrilled to have many new and existing supporters join us at the event and to be able to hear first-hand from Ruth who spoke from the heart about how her life has changed since moving to her Jewish Blind & Disabled flat.

“Demand for our housing and support has never been higher and we are doing all we can to make sure we can meet the demand; whether that’s going full steam ahead with our construction projects or expanding our community-based services so that we can reach more people who need our help. However, none of this will be possible without ongoing support from the community for which we are incredibly grateful.”

To watch the JBD film, click here: