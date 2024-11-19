Robbie Keane breaks silence on staying at Maccabi Tel Aviv during war
Irish football legend cites duty to staff and players as key reason for continuing amid Gaza conflict criticism
Robbie Keane has finally broken his silence and revealed why he stayed on as manager of Maccabi Tel Aviv when war broke out last year.
The Republic of Ireland football legend led the Israeli club to a league and cup double and the Europa Conference League Last 16 stage, before resigning in June with one year remaining on his contract.
Keane, 44, was widely criticised in his native Ireland for choosing to continue in the post after Israel’s invasion of Gaza on October 7 last year. But he did so because he felt he had a duty of care to his staff and his players.
Speaking publicly about his experience for the first time, Keane said: “Let’s make it clear, obviously there has been a lot of stuff going on. I resigned at the end of the season from my post at Maccabi Tel Aviv.
“When the war began, we left the country, but I had five staff, I had a lot of foreign players who relied on me as their coach.
“We were winning the league, hadn’t won it in three years, we were in Europe and doing very well. My analyst for example, he has got a mortgage, a family and kids he has to feed. The decision just to step away from something, it’s not just my decision, it’s everybody else’s decision, which was tough.
“What is happening is terrible and nobody wants to see it. Hopefully it ends very, very soon. But at the end of the day, I’m a football manager and my staff have got people to look after. I have got a duty of care.
“My analyst for example was at Middlesbrough for 12 years, for him to come with me to Israel, and then for me just to walk away from that and leave him and his family…you know… because you can’t just walk into a job. It’s difficult to walk into a job straight away after leaving a post for 12 years. He is just one example, I had other staff.
“I had players calling me, ‘please don’t leave coach, don’t leave, what you have done for this club’, so I made the decision to stay until the end of the season and walk away from a big contract, another year, possibly two more years. We made that decision as a group and as a staff.
“But to go and win the league and to win the double, nobody can ever take that away from me.“
Flags in support of Palestine have been displayed by sections of the Irish support at several Ireland internationals recently, while Derry City supporters also unveiled a huge ‘Free Palestine’ banner at Lansdowne Road during the FAI Cup final earlier this month.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.