Rod Stewart cuts ties with Trump, slams Israel in Holocaust comparison

Rod Stewart has publicly severed ties with Donald Trump and accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of pursuing the “annihilation” of Palestinians in a provocative interview with Radio Times.

The 80-year-old British singer said: “What Netanyahu is doing to the Palestinians is exactly what happened to the Jews. It’s annihilation, and that’s all he wants to do – get rid of them all. I don’t know how they sleep at night.”

He confirmed he is no longer friends with Trump, his former neighbour in Florida, stating: “I’m not a great fan of Trump. I knew him very, very well. I used to go to his house. I live literally half a mile away… But since he became president, he became another guy. Somebody I didn’t know.”

When asked directly if he still considered Trump a friend, Stewart replied: “No, I can’t any more. As long as he’s selling arms to the Israelis – and he still is.”

Stewart, who performed in Tel Aviv in 2017 despite boycott calls from pro-Palestinian groups, also criticised the ongoing supply of weapons to Israel by the United Kingdom. “How’s that war ever gonna stop? And we should stop selling [arms to] them as well,” he said.

He added that Trump “didn’t, as far as I’m concerned, treat women very well.”

Stewart also revealed that his upcoming Glastonbury performance would result in a financial loss. “It’s going to cost me £300,000 to do it and they only pay you about £120,000,” he said. “But it’s such an honour.”

The interview follows a series of cancelled U.S tour dates due to flu, ahead of his scheduled appearance in Glastonbury’s Legends slot on 29 June.