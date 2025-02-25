Pink Floyd co-founder libel battle could go to trial after High Court ruling
Judge rules against Pink Floyd musician after he was sued by journalist John Ware
A High Court libel claim against the co-founder of rock band Pink Floyd could go to trial after he accused a documentary maker of “cheerleading the genocide of the Palestinian people” in Gaza.
Roger Waters is being sued for libel by John Ware over comments made in an episode of the Al Jazeera programme The Stream, in which the musician also described Ware as a “pro-Zionist, pro-genocider”.
Ware denies the comments and is also suing the channel as part of the legal action.
Waters’ comments came in response to a documentary made and presented by the journalist for the campaign group Campaign Against Antisemitism, entitled The Dark Side Of Roger Waters, which sought to “examine the evidence for the charge that Roger Waters is an antisemite”.
In a judgment on Tuesday, Mrs Justice Eady said it was agreed that the statements “are defamatory of the claimant at common law”.
She also ruled on several preliminary issues in the case, including the “natural and ordinary” meanings of the posts and whether they were statements of fact or opinion.
A further hearing in the case could now be heard at a later date.
The court heard earlier in February that the first version of the broadcast at the centre of the legal claim was presented by Anelise Borges, who introduced it as a “conversation” with “one of the world’s most outspoken musicians”.
The first version was aired by Al Jazeera on February 15 and 16 last year, with a second version airing on February 17 and uploaded to its YouTube channel until May 1, when it was removed.
Both versions lasted about 25 minutes, and the court in London was told that while the “cheerleading” comment was removed from the second version, the “pro-genocider” allegation remained.
Waters also described the documentary as “a complete joke” and said he had “nothing but utter contempt” for Ware, the court heard.
William Bennett KC, for Ware, said in court that the allegations were “utterly emphatic” and included Waters calling the journalist a “well-known, lying, conniving Zionist mouthpiece”.
In written submissions, he added that Ware’s documentary was not said to have included “anything adverse about the Palestinians which could be interpreted as showing that Mr Ware was in favour of their genocide, a genocide cheerleader and so on”.
Adam Wolanski KC, for Waters, told the court that the statements were “very trenchant” but that “people already knew” about the musician’s views on Israel.
In written submissions, he added: “It is self-evident from Mr Waters’ words and demeanour that he sees Mr Ware’s attack on him, labelling him an antisemite, as an attack on his political stance on Palestine.”
Jane Phillips, for Al Jazeera, said that viewers were “immediately told that these are Mr Waters’ strong opinions”.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.