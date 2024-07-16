Royal Academy apologises for showing artwork likening Gaza conflict to Nazi Germany

A leading UK art institution has issued an apology for exhibiting artwork that seemingly compares Israel’s conflict with Hamas in Gaza to Nazism.

The pieces in question form part of the Royal Academy’s annual Summer Show competition, where this year more than 21,000 students across the UK, aged between four and 19 , entered drawings, paintings, photographs, videos and sculptures.

An 18-year-old named ‘Kausar’ submitted a photograph of of an individual holding a sign which says “Jews say stop genocide on Palestinians: Not in our name.”

A 16-year-old named ‘Andy’ entered a charcoal drawing of screaming women in headscarves with a swastika above them. The artist wrote that he created the piece of work “inspired by the recent conflict in Gaza” and draws “many parallels with the Nazi’s and Chinese oppression”.

In a statement to Jewish News, the Royal Academy in London’s Piccadilly said it is “aware of concerns about two artworks that relate to the Israel/Palestine conflict. We have discussed the matter thoroughly and have also received external guidance.”

It added: “We recognise an exhibition for young people and artwork by young people is not an appropriate environment for volatile public discourse. We offer a duty of care to the artists we exhibit and the visitors to our galleries, particularly our youngest and most vulnerable. We chose to include these works in the show.”

Having “reviewed and considered the matter carefully”, the RA feels that “by continuing to display these artworks, with limited opportunity to provide context or discourse, we would risk causing undue upset and could put people at risk.”

“We have made the decision to remove these two artworks from display. We apologise for any hurt and distress this has caused to our young artists and to our visitors. We will learn from this experience and we are reviewing our processes, so we can continue to celebrate the creativity of young artists in a safe and responsible way.”

A third contentious piece, by Royal Academy member Michael Sandle, entitled “THE MASS SLAUGHTER OF DEFENCELESS WOMEN & CHILDREN IS NOT HOW YOU DERADICALISE GAZA”, depicts a faceless pilot in an aircraft emblazoned with a Star of David.

It remains on display in the institution’s Gallery IIII and is available to purchase for £17k.

The Board of Deputies sent a letter to the Royal Academy, referring to the three works “causing significant concern to members of our community”.

Vice President Andrew Gilbert, wrote that the Board “would question the judgement of allowing these pictures with their highly politically charged and controversial messages into the RA’s summer exhibitions.”

Israeli-Canadian art patron and philanthropist Batia Ofer is the current chair of the Royal Academy of Arts Trust.

Jewish News has requested comment from the Royal Academy on the continued inclusion of the third piece of artwork.