Run a virtual 5k this weekend in support of remaining hostages in Gaza

The organisers of an emotional race in the Western Negev are calling on UK participants to join them on a virtual walk this weekend to highlight the plight of the hostages held captive for more than 500 days.

Last week’s Darom Balev” (South in the Heart) Anemone Run saw hundreds of participants – hostages’ families, their friends, and residents from across the country, embarking on the physical challenge to raise awareness.

The 5km segment was launched by Shaul Levi, grandfather of Naama Levi, who was released from captivity on 25th January. The runners, wearing shirts with the text “Until the Last Hostage” and carrying signs, expressed their pain and commitment to continue fighting until every hostage returns home.

Up next is the Global Anemone walk this Friday 21 February; for the first time, organisers have launched the Darom Adom APP (Apple & Android) and are calling on the UK community and rest of the world to join them on the walk, virtually, to show their support and solidarity by collectively adding their steps to a global count between 21 and 23 February.

The annual Darom Adom festival marks the incredible bloom of the Western Negev area from mid-January until the end of February, during the blossoming of the stunning anemone red flowers that sweep across the area throughout the period.

Doron Nachmani Ashtan, chief executive of Shikma-Besor tourism association, the race producer and organiser of the “Darom Balev” challenges, said: “This is an event of strengthening and support, but also of outcry – we must not forget them, and we must not stop acting until they return.”

