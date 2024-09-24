Russia excluded from 80th anniversary commemoration of Auschwitz liberation

The director of the Auschwitz Museum has ruled out the presence of Russian participation in January’s 80th anniversary events to mark the concentration camp’s liberation – even though the Red Army liberated Auschwitz on 27 January 1945.

Dr Piotr Cywiński madę his comments in response to a question from a Polish press agency reporter when the Museum was announcing plans for next year’s ceremonies.

He said: “This is the anniversary of liberation. We remember the victims, but we also celebrate freedom. It is hard to imagine the presence of Russia, which clearly does not understand the value of freedom. Such presence would be cynical. I would like it to be possible again someday, but let’s be serious—it certainly won’t be in the next four months”.

Russia has not been present at the annual anniversary ceremonies for the past two years because of its war with Ukraine.

The Auschwitz Museum has launched a special website, 80.auschwitz.org, to show updated details of the planned events on January 26 and 27. It is anticipated that many countries who were involved in the Second World War will send delegations, and it is hoped that there will still be some Holocaust survivors present.