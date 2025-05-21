Ryanair threatens to pull flights from Tel Aviv over repeated Houthi disruption

Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary has warned the airline may stop serving Tel Aviv altogether due to repeated security disruptions at Ben Gurion Airport, telling analysts on Monday: “We’re running out of patience with Israel.”

The Irish budget carrier, which resumed flights to Israel in March after a months-long pause, suspended services again this month following a Houthi missile attack near the airport. Ryanair now says flights will remain suspended until at least early June.

“If they’re going to keep being disrupted by these security disruptions, frankly, we’d be better off sending those aircraft somewhere else in Europe,” O’Leary said during the airline’s full-year earnings call.

His comments come as other carriers scale back operations to Israel. Virgin Atlantic permanently axed its Tel Aviv route earlier this year, citing ongoing uncertainty, while British Airways suspended flights after the latest Houthi missile threat.

The Iran-backed Houthis have launched more than 35 ballistic missiles and at least 10 drones at Israel since 18 March, when the IDF resumed military operations in Gaza following a temporary truce. The group says the attacks are in support of Hamas and part of Iran’s “Axis of Resistance” against Israel and Western interests.

Israel responded to the most recent strike with retaliatory airstrikes on Sanaa, causing what authorities described as over £390 million in damage to Yemeni airport infrastructure.

While some international carriers have cautiously resumed operations at Ben Gurion Airport, others – including Ryanair – are taking a more cautious stance.

Ryanair’s potential withdrawal could be a significant blow to Israel’s post-war tourism recovery, as it remains one of Europe’s largest low-cost airlines.