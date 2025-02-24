Sacked anti-Zionist professor attends Hezbollah funeral
UK counter terrroism police notified Professor David Miller attended event in Lebanon
Sacked anti-Zionist professor David Miller has shared video online of himself attending the funeral of former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Lebanon.
The former Bristol University academic Miller, who works for Iranian state-owned Press TV, shared footage on X as he attended Sunday’s event flanked by thousands of mourners proudly waving Hezbollah and Iran flags.
He praised attendees at the funeral in the Camille Chamoun Sports City Stadium in Beirut on Sunday. as “a tide of humanity” and described “yellow flags fluttering in the sun”.
Jewish News understands Miller’s attendence at the funeral has been reported to UK counter terrorism police.
Miller earlier posted on X: “Stuck in traffic on the way to the funeral of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safieddine.
“A few people seem to have made it to the stadium already. But, yeah, the Axis of Resistance is definitely finished.”
A proscribed organisation in the UK, Miller said “it was time the government here start to come to terms with the realities of West Asia.”
The former sociology lecturer won a tribunal which ruled that anti-Zionism is a legally protected characteristic.
Thousands of people packed into the stadium in Beirut to commemorate Nasrallah, a founder and leader of the terrorist group for more than 30 years, n five months after he was killed in an Israeli airstrike.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.