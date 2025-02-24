Sacked anti-Zionist professor attends Hezbollah funeral

Sacked anti-Zionist professor David Miller has shared video online of himself attending the funeral of former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Lebanon.

The former Bristol University academic Miller, who works for Iranian state-owned Press TV, shared footage on X as he attended Sunday’s event flanked by thousands of mourners proudly waving Hezbollah and Iran flags.

He praised attendees at the funeral in the Camille Chamoun Sports City Stadium in Beirut on Sunday. as “a tide of humanity” and described “yellow flags fluttering in the sun”.

Jewish News understands Miller’s attendence at the funeral has been reported to UK counter terrorism police.

Miller earlier posted on X: “Stuck in traffic on the way to the funeral of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safieddine.

“A few people seem to have made it to the stadium already. But, yeah, the Axis of Resistance is definitely finished.”

A proscribed organisation in the UK, Miller said “it was time the government here start to come to terms with the realities of West Asia.”

The former sociology lecturer won a tribunal which ruled that anti-Zionism is a legally protected characteristic.

Thousands of people packed into the stadium in Beirut to commemorate Nasrallah, a founder and leader of the terrorist group for more than 30 years, n five months after he was killed in an Israeli airstrike.