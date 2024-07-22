Sackman accuses Braverman of trying to ‘rewrite history’ as she delivers maiden speech

Finchley and Golders Green MP Sarah Sackman has accused Suella Braverman of attempting to “rewrite recent economic history” as she delivered her maiden speech in the Commons immediately after the ex-home secretary.

Sackman among the many politicians in the Commons to express surprise after Braverman joined left-wingers and some welfare charities in calling for Keir Stamer’s government to “deal with child poverty and scrap the two-child benefit cap on welfare.”

Rising to give her first speech, Labour’s solicitor general said of Braverman’s contribution: “Like some of you, I’m somewhat surprised at her rewriting of recent economic history. She’s had 14 years to fix the problems of child poverty and precious little to do that.”

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Sackman then returned to her planned script, firstly paying tribute to Mike Freer, who represented the seat for the Tories before having to stand down ahead of the election due to threats and intimidation.

She told MPs:”It is a privilege to stand here today representing the place where I was born and raised, Finchley and Golders Green. I would like to start by paying tribute to my predecessor, Mike Freer.

“Although we disagreed on many things, Mike was dedicated to our area, both as a Member of Parliament and as leader of Barnet council.

“I admire his commitment to public service and, in particular, his role in securing equal marriage legislation for same sex couples—a legacy that he can take enormous pride in.

“But the circumstances under which Mike decided not to stand for re-election are appalling. We should have been able to face each other on the basis of our ideas, but Mike’s life and office were threatened by those who believe in the bullet, not the ballot box. It is a stark reminder of the fragility of our democracy both at home and abroad.”

Sackman noted that Margaret Thatcher had once represented the seat of Finchley, but now as the second woman elected there “unlike her, I fundamentally believe that there is such a thing as society. ”

Later in her speech Sackman also recalled how another local resident, the “late and great Rabbi Jonathan Sacks” was “a man who taught us that a good society is one that offers all its members equal access to hope.”

She also praised the support of the Jewish community, alongside the many other communities in the area for helping her get elected earlier this month as a Labour MP.

“I may be the first female, Jewish, Gibraltarian MP from this constituency, but I would not be here without the support of my neighbours and my community: the Cypriot community, the Somali Bravanese, the Kosovan, the Japanese, the Irish and Hindu communities, the lawyers and the Uber drivers, the charity workers and the campaigners, the Spurs fans and the fans of some other north London team,” she observed.

The new MP also pointed to Tory political atrempts to use the term “north London” in a negative fashion.

“Whereas in recent times some politicians have chosen to use “north Londoner” as an insult, my constituents and I wear it as a badge of pride,” she said.

“It symbolises a place that celebrates diversity, hard work and looking out for your neighbour.”

On a less jovial note Sackman also said:”My community has witnessed rising levels of antisemitism and Islamophobia. These are a scourge on our society and as long as I am in office I will tirelessly call them out and work to eradicate them. ”

She was not the only Jewish female Labour MP to speak for the first time in the Commons on Monday.

Georgia Gould, elected in the Queens Park and Maida Vale seat, also rose to her feet as recalled:”My great-grandfather came over to the UK when he was a teenager, fleeing the poverty and pogroms of Lithuania, and worked his way up to open a shop on Kilburn High Road. My family have lived and worked in the area ever since.”

The West London synagogue regular, who like Sackman has been given a junior ministerial role, hers in the cabinet office, also told MPs how she valued the diversity of communities in her local seat.

“We are home to the Bangladesh Caterers Association; the Lauderdale Road synagogue; the UK Albanian Muslim Community and Cultural Centre,” she said.