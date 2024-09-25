Sackman tells Jewish Labour younger members ‘you are the future of our movement’
Speaking at a JLM rally at Labour conference the MP said: 'You are just as much part of this government as I am'
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Finchley and Golders Green MP Sarah Sackman has spoken directly to a younger generation of Jewish Labour members telling them “you are the future of our movement.”
In a speech at a rally held by the Jewish Labour Movement at Labour conference in Liverpool, the Solicitor General revealed she had met with a delegation of Jewish activists and urged them to follow in her footsteps.
She said:”You are the future of our movement. You stayed here, you fought, you went to those meetings, and you fought off the antisemites.
“And now this is your movement. You are just as much part of this government as I am when I get to sit in Parliament. I want to pay tribute to you.”
To applause she added:”You now all need to stay involved, work with us, because what we’ve done in helping to change our party is to earn the privilege to change the country. That’s what this conference is all about.
“And whether that’s bringing in new renters reforms, whether it’s a new deal for working people, whether it’s establishing GB energy, we only get to do all of these brilliant things because you helped us win the trust of voters in places like Finchley and Golders Green to have the privilege of government.”
At the JLM event in Liverpool, national chair Mike Katz paid respects to the hostage families who had been taken to the Labour conference for meetings with party MPs.
He noted that while some people in society shamefully fail to acknowledge the plight of those in Gaza, the fight must never stop to bring them home.
Also speaking at the event was Yair Golan, opposition leader in Israel of the newly named Democrats grouping of Labour and Meretz parties in his country.
He said he had travelled to the conference to “learn how to win” and pledged to fight for a more liberal Israel in the months and years ahead.
Baroness Anderson also spoke at the event.drawing cheers as she said:”We are in government, people!”
JLM’s national secretary Miriam Mirwitch also addressed the gathering, recalling the sometimes “horrendous” battles that were fought during the antisemitism crisis, but saying she was “proud” to have stayed in Labour to win “because it got us here.”
