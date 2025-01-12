Sackman: Those peddling two-tier justice claims need to take long hard look at themselves
Finchley and Golders Green MP tells JLM conference previous government's underfunding of justice system has hampered fight to stamp out antisemitism
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Those peddling claims that Keir Starmer’s government is operating a “two-tier justice system” need to “take a long hard look at themselves,” Finchley and Golders Green MP Sarah Sackman has told the Jewish Labour Movement’s annual conference.
Speaking at Sunday’s event at the JW3 centre Sackman, a Justice Minister, also said chronic underfunding of the criminal justice system under the previous government was hampering the fight against the scourge of antisemitism.
Sackman told the packed event:”I don’t accept that we have a two tier justice system, and actually, those that are peddling that accusation against the Prime Minister, against the government, need to take a long, hard look at themselves.
“We have an independent operation, independent prosecution service that does its work without fear or favour.
“We saw that in the wake of the disorder that followed the Southport murders. What should have been about the victims, those little girls, became about the worst kind of thuggery and racist criminal behavior.
“I think the swift justice that we saw there was an example of the criminal justice system operating at its best. ”
Turning to the fight against Jew-hatred in society Sackman added:” We have got fix the justice system and got to make sure our criminal justice system is properly funded in order to tackle the scourge of antisemitism and extremist behavior.”
On the threats facing the Jewish community, Sackman added:”I’ve seen firsthand, the prosecutions that are being brought in, day in, day out, by the CPS against those who perpetrate hate crimes, those who glorify Hamas and other terrorist organizations on our streets.
“How do I know that? Because certainly in the months that I was Solicitor General, I was signing off on providing consent for those prosecutions to be brought forward.
“So I know they are being brought forward.
“But I come back to this point: we cannot fight antisemitism or extremism in a broken criminal justice system, and that’s why we have to fix it, not least, to keep our community safe. ”
Also speaking at Sunday’s JLM event, which attracted over 600 people, was Health Secretary Wes Streeting. He repeated his determination to come down hard on evidence of antisemitism within the NHS, saying he was “shocked” when shown examples of some conduct.
He thanked at JLM members for the hard work they had done during the general election campaign and “for the work we will do together in building a health and social care system fit for the future.”
Streeting also defended under fire chancellor Rachel Reeves telling the audience: “I think people continue to underestimate both the amount of heavy lifting she has had to do in her first six months, and the amount of heavy lifting she will have to do in her next six months.
“And the cabinet doesn’t underestimate that – we understand the choices she has to make, the pressure she is under.”
Other senior Labour figures to speak at the conference included Attorney General Richard Hermer KC ,Middle East minister Hamish Falconer and International Development minister Anneliese Dodds.
Luciana Berger, recently appointed a peer by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, also drew warm applause as she addressed attendees.
A police presence was visible outside JW3 throughout the all-day event, but there was no repeat of the pro-Palestinian demos that greeted a conference held at the same venue by the Israeli newspaper Haaretz last year.
Over 50 panel sessions took place over the day, with Lord John Mann and Progressive Judaism co-chair Rabbi Charley Baginsky discussed the threat posed to the community by extremism on the far-left and from the far-right, and the need for inter-faith dialogue to combat issues such as Islamist inspired hate.
One session, with international human rights lawyer Philippe Sands took place without admission for journalists, on the grounds that he could not discuss material relating to on-going court cases that was sub judice.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.