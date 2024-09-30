Sadiq Khan confirms counter-hate funding boost amid fears over impact of Gaza conflict

Sadiq Khan is set to announce new funding for grassroots groups as part of a major initiative to challenge both anti-Jewish and anti-Muslim hatred.

The move comes amid fears of potential “reprisal” attacks in Britain triggered by the conflict in Middle East.

In an announcement set to be confirmed on Tuesday, the Mayor of London confirmed that as part of a £15 million investment to tackle hate and extremism an extra £875,000 funding would be given to 20 groups including The Anne Frank Trust UK, Maccabi GB and Solutions Not Sides.

The Mayor’s response as figures produced by the Community Security Trust and the Met Police confirmed anti-Jewish hate had rocketed in the aftermath of October 7, while there had also been a steep rise in anti-Muslim attacks, as evidenced by the recent far-right inspired riots across the UK.

Many of the grassroots groups involved will aim to challenge misconceptions and stereotypes amongst Jewish and Muslim communities.

Stand Up! – an interfaith project which brings Jewish and Muslim educators into the classroom to facilitate informal conversations – is also set to receive funding, along with other progressive organisations including the Chelsea FC Foundation.

Khan, said: “We know that an escalation in conflict in the Middle East often leads to an increase in hate crime here in London. With the appalling further escalation of the conflict in Lebanon, Israel, Gaza and the region, I’m appealing to Londoners to continue to look out for their friends and neighbours whatever their faith and backgrounds and stand united against all forms of hate.

“We have seen an abhorrent and completely unacceptable rise in hate crime over the last year – particularly antisemitism and Islamophobia which has profoundly impacted our Jewish and Muslim communities in London. I’m determined to continue to work in partnership with community, faith and police leaders to ensure everyone in the capital feels safe and is safe.

“Hate crime comes in many forms and I’m determined to tackle it head on by investing in grassroots projects which empower our communities to stand up to hate and intolerance where they are, so that we can stop the spread of hateful narratives, reject extremist ideologies and do more to safeguard vulnerable young Londoners from radicalisation and misinformation online.

“At a time of rising tension and online hate, this scheme will continue to build bridges across communities, embrace what we have in common and help ensure Londoners of all backgrounds and faiths feel welcome, safe and can thrive.”

The Community Security Trust (CST) said: “Hezbollah and Iran have a long record of terrorism against Jewish and Israeli targets around the world, especially as a form of reprisal.

“It is certainly possible they may look to do something overseas to avenge [the assassinated Hezbollah leader] Hassan Nasrallah’s death, and this is something that forms an important part of our security planning.”

The mayor’s announcement forms part of the Mayor’s record £15 million investment to support victims of hate crime and tackle hate and extremism in London’s communities.

It comes as new Home Office figures show record-breaking numbers of young people aged below 17 are being arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences.

The Metropolitan police assistant commissioner Matt Twist said: “As the situation in the Middle East becomes less certain once again, we know that fears and tensions will rise here at home too. Together, we are determined to demonstrate that there will be no tolerance for hate crime in London.

”The Met recorded a 286% rise in antisemitic hate crime in the 12 months from September 2023 to August 2024, compared with the same period last year, and a 67% increase in anti-Muslim hate crime in the same period.

Zaynab Albadry, Project Manager, Stand Up Education Against Discrimination said: “The Stand Up! Education Against Discrimination project has been awarded funding by the Mayor’s Shared Endeavour Fund for 5 consecutive years. Tens of thousands of young people have participated in free anti-discrimination workshops raising awareness about racism and prejudice and empowering them to act against hate, discrimination, antisemitism, and anti-Muslim hate.

“Our partners, the CST and Tell MAMA have warned of the growth in both anti-Muslim hate and antisemitism, with incidents targeting these communities worryingly becoming more aggressive. Thanks to this latest funding, even more young Londoners will meet our Jewish and Muslim facilitators to breakdown misconceptions and stereotypes targeting minority communities.”

Tim Robertson, Chief Executive of The Anne Frank Trust UK, said: “Educating against prejudice is an urgent national priority, and we’re experts at it here at the Anne Frank Trust UK. But finding the necessary funding is really tough right now. So I’m massively grateful to the Mayor of London’s Shared Endeavour Fund for enabling us to bring our programme to thousands of young Londoners. This is totally the right initiative at exactly the right time.”